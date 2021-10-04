Cinema for the home – With Julia Roberts and Gerald Butler

Berlin (dpa) – The cinemas remain closed, but that doesn’t mean we have to do without cinema films entirely. A few movie tips for at home.

OSCAR FOR JULIA ROBERTS: Former beauty queen exposes huge environmental scandal: With “Erin Brockovich – A true story”, director Steven Soderbergh not only filmed the true story of environmental activist Erin Brockovich. Julia Roberts was also in top form in the lead role and won the Oscar for best actress in 2001.

Albert Finney can be seen at her side as a lawyer, with whose help Brockovich exposes the machinations. From 17.1. the film, which grossed more than 300 million US dollars worldwide, can be seen on Sky.

ACTION WITH GERARD BUTLER: His muscular stature alone suggests that Gerard Butler can really pull it off – and that is exactly what the Brit proves on the big screen in “Olympus Has Fallen – The World in Danger”. In it he plays an agent of the Secret Service who wants to save the US president from an assassination attempt and at the same time wants to keep world peace.









A lot of oomph and gripping action were so well received by the audience in 2013 that two sequels were already in the cinemas. Now Starzplay is picking up “Olympus Has Fallen” from January 21st. in the program.

GOOD MOOD HIT: A small independent production develops into a theatrical success and brings in seven times the budget – that’s exactly what happened with “Little Miss Sunshine”. The comedy tells of little Olive who travels with her family through the United States to take part in a beauty pageant. But their tour is marked by a lot of chaos and unpredictable challenges …

“Little Miss Sunshine” is touching as a warm-hearted road movie and shines with Toni Collette and Greg Kinnear as parents, Paul Dano as brother and Abigail Breslin as Olive. The tragicomedy was awarded two Oscars and is available from January 24th. available at Sky.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210114-99-20872 / 3