Christoph Waltz turns 65: a German Austrian in Hollywood culture

Christoph Waltz at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Photo: ImageCollect.com/ImageCollect





Christoph Waltz celebrates his 65th birthday on October 4th. The German-Austrian managed to make a name for himself in Hollywood – although he only had his big breakthrough at the age of 53 …

His breakthrough came as a film Nazi in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds” – he became the first German-speaking actor since Maximilian Schell to win an Oscar in 1962 for the role. Christoph Waltz celebrates his 65th birthday on October 4th. Twelve years after his international breakthrough, the German-Austrian has become an indispensable part of the Hollywood elite – a look back at his career.

Breakthrough as a film Nazi in “Inglourious Basterds”

In 2009 Waltz played his role as SS-Standartenführer Hans Landa in “Inglourious Basterds” almost overnight in the elite of superstars. He won over 20 prizes for his performance, including a Bambi, the British Academy Award and an Oscar. At that time, Waltz happened to fit into the grid that director Quentin Tarantino (58) was looking for, today the filmmaker even writes the roles for the Viennese. Since then, Waltz has been celebrated internationally.

It is only logical that some time ago he was finally accepted into Hollywood’s highest star ranks with a very special honor. The Viennese actor is now part of the “Walk of Fame”, his name has been on the 2536th star since 2014 on what is probably the most famous boulevard in Los Angeles, if not in the world. The laudation – who else – was given by cult director Quentin Tarantino: “I am totally happy to be here for my favorite Oscar star.”

A long way to the top of your career

The Austrian-born’s path to success was quite rocky, the great fame came relatively late. Christoph Waltz was born on October 4, 1956 in the capital of Austria as the son of the stage and costume designer couple Elisabeth Urbancic and Johannes Waltz. He grew up with his two brothers Martin and Johannes and graduated from a Viennese high school. The blood of an actor is in his genes. His maternal grandparents, Maria Mayen and Emmerich Reimers, were actors at the Vienna Burgtheater. His great-grandfather Georg Reimers from Hamburg was also an actor. After training as an actor at the Max Reinhardt Seminar in Vienna and at the Lee Strasberg Theater Institute in New York, his first theater engagements followed in Vienna, Zurich, Hamburg, Salzburg, Frankfurt and Cologne.

Theater and television career

Since the late 1970s, Christoph Waltz has appeared in numerous television and cinema films and has taken on episode roles in crime series such as “Derrick”, “Der Alte”, “Schimanski”, “Kommissar Rex”, “Polizeiruf 110”, “Rosa Roth”, “Under suspicion” or “Stolberg”. But these roles did not satisfy the ambitious actor. Waltz once revealed in an interview with the Austrian radio station Ö1 that he felt underestimated on German television. His years as a little-known TV actor in Germany were “a bland and frustrating affair”. But things continued to improve for the actor.















From the beginning of the 1990s he played more and more international productions, for example alongside Ian Richardson (1934-2007) in “Der große Reibach” and in Krzysztof Zanussi’s films “Leben für Leben” and “Die Farbe des Leben”. In 1993 Waltz was cast in Tom Toelle’s historical two-part series “King of the Last Days” for the role of the Baptist Jan van Leiden and in 1995 he played in the television production “Katharina the Great”. For his role of the pop star Roy Black in the film “You are not alone” (1996) by director Peter Keglevic, Waltz has received several awards, including the Bavarian TV Prize.

In 2000 Waltz directed the television film “Wenn man darut sich” for the first time and also wrote the script. In 2002, together with director Peter Keglevic and his fellow actors Sebastian Koch (59) and Tobias Moretti (62), he received the Adolf Grimme Prize – for the television film “The Dance with the Devil” about the kidnapping of Richard Oetker.

Hollywood has always been his goal

Waltz had bigger ambitions. “Hollywood is always the goal for everyone. I don’t believe anyone who claims otherwise,” he once said in an interview with “Spiegel Online”. He achieved this goal by meeting cult director Quentin Tarantino, who offered him the role of his life and thus opened the doors to the Hollywood dream factory. In the role of SS-Standartenführer Hans Landa in “Inglourious Basterds” Waltz became an internationally celebrated star. For this role he received over a dozen awards, including the Golden Globe and the Oscar.

In this way he moved away from his image as a TV villain and became a face that directs directors for large productions such as “The Green Hornet”, “Water for the Elephants”, “The Three Musketeers” and “The God of Carnage” casted. The Hollywood career was crowned in 2013 with “Django Unchained”. For the role of the German dentist Dr. King Schultz was more than just the ideal cast for Waltz. Tarantino had written the role especially for Waltz and gave him the second Oscar for a supporting role. At least now he was allowed to call himself a “Hollywood Star”. Films like “Legend of Tarzan” (2016), “Tulpenfieber” (2017), “Downsizing” (2017), “Alita: Battle Angel” (2018) and “Georgetown” (2019) followed. He also directed the latter.

Waltz is currently probably the most sought-after German-speaking actor worldwide and plays alongside Hollywood greats such as Brad Bitt (57), Cameron Diaz (49), Orlando Bloom (44), Jodie Foster (58), Milla Jovovich (45) and Reese Witherspoon (45).

Since the beginning of September 2021, Waltz can be seen alongside Liam Hemsworth (31) and Sarah Gadon (34) in “Most Dangerous Game” on Amazon Prime.

Hello, Mister Bond

It goes without saying that for an exceptional German actor it is good form to act as the villain in a “Bond” flick. Waltz was not only allowed to embody any opponent of the double-zero agent in “Specter”, he played the worst and most iconic opponent of 007 in the role of Ernst Stavro Blofeld. In this role, he has been in the latest 007 adventure again since the end of September 2021, ” No time to die, “see.

He’s an all-rounder

In addition to his acting skills, Waltz also impresses with his language skills. In addition to German, he speaks fluent English, French and Italian. In 2018, Waltz was a member of the jury at the 75th Venice International Film Festival alongside actress Naomi Watts (53), a special honor that not many actors do.

Waltz temporarily lived in London, but today he spends most of his time in Los Angeles and Berlin, where he has his main residence. From his first marriage to the American psychotherapist Jackie Waltz, he has three children, a son and two daughters. The marriage broke up after 17 years. Shortly afterwards, Waltz met his current wife, the costume designer Judith Holste, with whom he has a daughter.