Christoph Waltz is 65: The head villain with the innocent expression – culture

Childhood in Vienna

The mother worked as a costume designer and set designer. Her husband Johannes Waltz, also a stage designer, died at the age of 41. Christoph was only seven years old at the time. He grew up with his grandparents in Vienna with two brothers and a sister, while his mother continued to work in Munich and commute to the Austrian capital on weekends.

After graduating from high school, Waltz studied acting at the Max Reinhardt Seminar and the Lee Strasberg Institute in New York. In the 1970s his career began as a well-booked actor in TV and film productions, including an appearance as a budding investigator in a Viennese “crime scene”. As the unfortunate pop star in “You Are Not Alone – The Roy Black Story”, Waltz received television awards in the mid-1990s. However, Waltz was not satisfied with his life in the German-speaking world of TV. When his mother asked about his work, he just said, “Don’t ask me,” she says in her autobiography.

The Tarantino films and Oscars opened the doors to Hollywood for Waltz. In addition to villains, he again and again embodied blenders and liars from real life: In Tim Burton’s “Big Eyes” he portrayed Walter Keane, who passed off his wife’s paintings as his own. And in the self-staged “Georgetown” Waltz played a German who swindled his way through Washington from the 1990s.









Roles beyond the clichés

But Waltz is most convincing when he frees himself from role stereotypes. At the side of Matt Damon, he was a sleazy and good-humored businessman in “Downsizing”. His most recent works include the science fiction film “Alita: Battle Angel” by Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron (“Titanic”, “Avatar”), in which Waltz plays the doctor and worried foster father of a cyborg girl. Apart from Hollywood, Waltz has staged two operas. His “Fidelio” took place in Vienna in 2020 only on television and without an audience.

Waltz, who has three grown children from his first marriage and a daughter from his second marriage, protects his private life from the public in Los Angeles and Berlin. His spokeswoman only learned that Waltz will not attend the London premiere of the new Bond film because he is currently in front of the camera in the USA for the second season of the action series “A Most Dangerous Game” – as morally dodgy Businessman arranging manhunts.