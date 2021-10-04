Cardi B is “so proud” of Offset’s appearance for Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi shared a series of snapshots of the couple from the event on her Instagram account and wrote in the caption of the post: “… we went to the f / s 22 @balenciaga show! I’m so proud of my husband @offsetyrn who runs the show Thanks @demnagvasalia and the Balenciaga team for your hospitality! I had such a great experience !! ” While the 29-year-old Offset also added on his account: “Thank you @Balenciaga and @demnagvasalia for allowing me to be a part of your art.” Last week, Cardi drew everyone’s attention in two stunning Thierry Mugler outfits three weeks after giving birth to her second child at Paris Fashion Week. The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker had a surprising appearance on Tuesday (September 28) at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs for the exhibition ‘Thierry Mugler, Couturissime’.