“Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page gets his own Netflix thriller

Regé-Jean Page is unstoppable! After his success in the Netflix series “Bridgerton”, the actor is now getting his own thriller on the streaming platform.

We already know that the flick will be an exciting robbery thriller.

Regé-Jean Page has thriller on the hook

The 31-year-old actor is quasi with his role as the mysterious Duke in the series “Bridgerton” overnight shooting star become. And even if it is already clear that Page will no longer be seen in season two, that does not mean that he is less successful now. Because the charming Briton was even known for a short time as a “James Bond” successor acted.

But now he’s getting his own thriller on Netflix! In it he should not only play the main role, but also take part in the production. Like the US magazine The Hollywood Reporter reported, the title of the film is not yet known. But you already know that the scriptwriter and director Noah Hawley will have his fingers in the game. The 54-year-old is the creator of the series “Fargo” and “Legion”.









Not the only new role for Page

The suspenseful robbery thriller isn’t the only film Page has in the pipeline right now. Because 2022 he can be seen in another film published by the streaming platform Netflix. In “The Gray Man” The 31-year-old also got a role from the Russo brothers. But the Brit is not the only top cast in the film. Because Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Billy Bob Thornton are also there.



