Billie Eilish loses 100,000 followers due to too big breasts

04.10.2021 8:00 p.m.

Billie Eilish currently has an incredible 93 million followers on Instagram. The young musician is celebrated as the talent of the century – mainly because her unusual tomboy style encourages many fans. But it is precisely these that are now directed against them.

You’d think that in the 21st century, big breasts can’t really shock anyone anymore. With the fans of Billie Eilish (19) things seem different: They are very disappointed with the view of their breasts on social media.

It even goes so far that Billie no longer knows what to think of her fans.

Billie Eilish lost 100,000 followers overnight

It was quite a shock when Billie Eilish woke up in the morning to find that she suddenly had 100,000 fewer followers. With a total of 93 million Instagram fans, that may not be too important, but the young singer is mainly concerned about the reason: The evening before, she posted a photo of herself in a corset, clearly recognizing her large bust. Thousands of hate comments followed, insulting the 19-year-old as “insincere” and “embarrassing”.

“People are afraid of big breasts”

Billie explains in an interview with the US magazine “Elle” that her followers are simply afraid of her big breasts. Such a statement may sound strange at first, but Billie’s image was on a completely new foundation for a long time: She was one of the first commercially successful singers who, in baggy shirts and concealing trousers, advocated an image of women that stood against the sexualization of the female body.

Her young fans have celebrated her for not running around half-naked and marketing her music with sex appeal.

“I can’t help my big breasts!”

But that doesn’t mean that she is suddenly no longer allowed to wear a corset or tank top, believes the pop icon. She once posted herself in a tight tank top and got comments like: “Fame has really changed you!” And “You just want attention!”. But actually it was just a damn hot summer day and she just wanted to put on a top – but she suddenly lost thousands of followers that day too.

Billie Eilish suffers extremely from the social media hate, feels burned out and is dissatisfied with her body. Most of all she would like to say she would just disappear from social media and write to her fans in private every now and then, but of course that is not possible: “I envy people who are not in public.”

It’s good that we don’t have to worry about walking around in a tank top or short skirt on a hot summer day. With young women like Billie Eilish, this can quickly become a statement.