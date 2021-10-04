Home »Film + TV» Film + TV News »Ben Affleck: George Clooney is the best director

04.10.2021 – 9:00 a.m.

Ben Affleck couldn’t ask for a better director than George Clooney.



The actor recently stood behind the camera for ‘The Tender Bar’, which was directed by his Hollywood colleague. For Ben, it’s clear that there couldn’t be a more professional filmmaker. “George is the best and most precise director I’ve ever worked with. He’s just so good and so smart and makes a great environment,” he enthuses.

It’s not the first time the two stars have worked together. “We had great experience working together before, he has ‘Argo’ [mit mir] “, says the 49-year-old in an interview with ‘Entertainment Tonight’.” He has just so much experience in his thing, in this job, and it’s such a gift. Because it penetrates through all the noise and directly reaches the x, y, z. Bing, bang, boom. “









Now Ben is just waiting to be in front of the camera with George. “He has to hire me. I mean, he has to cast himself and then hire me. That might be the next step,” he explains. The only problem: Folks George, it might be too much for the audience to see both stars in one film. “I think it would be too sexy for a screen,” he jokes. In addition, the ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ actor does not like the fact that he looks small next to his 1.92 meter tall colleague.

Source: BANG Media International

