Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh has already gotten that big

Last Friday, Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie (46) celebrated her 46th birthday – with her six offspring. After the actress suffered a defeat in court against her ex-husband Brad Pitt (57), she first celebrated her special day with her kids at a dinner in Los Angeles, then the family traveled to New York together. Except for mom Angelina, who was dressed in the usual chic, everyone threw themselves into casual outfits – especially daughter Shiloh (15). What stands out: The teenager has grown up pretty well!

Page Six there are snapshots showing the family ties arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The stylish 15-year-old combined black denim shorts with a comfortable black hoodie. Acts next to her mother Shiloh almost like an adult – the two are now almost the same size!

The outing took place less than two weeks ago after Angelina’s legal defeat. “Troy” star Brad Pitt was able to win joint custody of the five youngest children – his eldest son Pax, who is now studying at a university, is no longer a minor and is therefore exempt from the decision on custody. According to reports, wants Angelina however, appeal against the judgment.

advertisement







Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in 2017

advertisement

Angelina Jolie with her children Knox, Zahara, Vivienne and Shiloh in Los Angeles, 2019

advertisement

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, November 2015

224 Sure, she comes after her parents! 58 No, I wouldn’t have.



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz