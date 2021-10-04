Angelina Jolie opens her handbag for us

Angelina Jolie reveals a sweet handbag secret

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie (45) gave the British “Vogue” a very frank interview. Among other things, the mother of six says: “I am not a good traditional mother”. And while she’s at it, Angelina reveals even more of her private life. So the actress shows the contents of her handbag without further ado. Is he just as “atypical mom”? In addition to sunglasses, wallet and respirator, a sweet surprise comes to light, as can be seen in the video.







Angelina Jolie is usually silent about private matters. But now she’s not just talking openly about her life with six teenage kids. The actress also reports in “Vogue” on the divorce drama with ex-husband Brad Pitt (57). In Angelina’s life, of course, things run a little differently than in “normal Otto consumers”. You don’t really notice THAT in the superstar’s handbag contents.