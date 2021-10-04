Amy Schumer + Jennifer Lawrence at the demo for abortion law

The two Hollywood stars Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence demonstrated together for the right to abortion. Amy posted a photo of herself and her pregnant colleague.

Amy Schumer, 40, and Jennifer Lawrence, 31, took to the streets with thousands of people in the US capital, Washington. The two actresses fight for women’s rights to abortion. Amy posted a picture of herself and pregnant Oscar winner Jennifer on Instagram.

Amy Schumer: “Abortion is essential”



“I have no uterus and she’s pregnant, but we’re out here!” Wrote the 40-year-old under her post. To do this, she used hashtags from organizing groups such as “Women’s March” or “Planned Parenthood”. The day before, Amy announced her participation in the demo on social media, writing: “Everyone has the right to a safe and assisted abortion, at any time and for any reason.”

The US actress demonstrated with a poster that read “Abortion is essential”. The “Hunger Games” actress Jennifer Lawrence, on the other hand, carried a poster with the statement that women are only free when they are allowed to determine their own bodies.









Amy Schumer can no longer have children



While Lawrence is currently pregnant with their first child, Schumer can no longer have children of his own. Only recently did she take the step of having her uterus and appendix removed, as she repeatedly suffers from severe pain due to the disease endometriosis. The 40-year-old has a son with her husband Chris Fischer. It was only in September that it became known that Jennifer Lawrence was going to be a mother for the first time. At the demonstration you could clearly see her baby tummy.

Many people demonstrated for the right to abortion on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in the US capital and other cities in the country. The Supreme Court is due to deal soon with another attempt to overturn the current right to abortion in the United States.

