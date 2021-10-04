Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Amber Heard and Co .: star crowd at Paris Fashion Week

Everything that has rank and name in the fashion world meets, as is well known, in the fashion metropolis! Fashion Week is currently taking place in Paris. Numerous designers and labels will once again present their new collections here. Cosmetics manufacturer L’Oréal also put on its show on Saturday during Paris Fashion Week, which was spearheaded by some celebrities: Amber Heard (35) and Camila Cabello (24) ran down the catwalk!

The celebrity ladies dressed up for the fashion show. Amber wore a low-cut jumpsuit in pale pink on the catwalk. Her sleeves were also eye-catching: The 35-year-old wore cutouts with feather applications. Camila however, opted for an airy white dress. The “Havana” interpreter also wore black slippers.

British actress Helen Mirren (76) appeared on the catwalk in a rockier look. The 76-year-old wore a black suit with platform high heels in the same color. The “Hot Suspicion” actress didn’t leave her make-up to chance either. Her eyes were highlighted with thick black eyeliner.

Australian actress Katherine Langford (25) also relied on the Parisian Fashion week everything on black. The beauty strolled down the catwalk in a short black dress with matching knee socks and shoes and couldn’t get out of the beam. Karl Lagerfeld’s (✝85) former companion Baptiste Giabiconi (31), on the other hand, wore a casual suit on the catwalk while the Eiffel Tower shone behind him.

The L’Oreal show also featured a cute father-daughter moment. The Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (51) appeared on the catwalk with his daughter Filippa. While papa Nikolaj wearing a black ensemble with a cloak, strut Filippa in a long black dress with spaghetti straps down the catwalk. Which look do you like best? Vote below!




