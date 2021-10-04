Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Amal and George Clooney delight on the red carpet

By Sonia Gupta
October 04, 2021 – 12:59 pm clock

Premiere of “The Tender Bar”

George (60) and Amal Clooney (43) are back on the red carpet! The celebrity couple has not been seen at major events for a long time. That’s enough of that. On Sunday the Clooneys appeared for the premiere of the new film “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles, which was directed by George Clooney.

The actor wore a dark gray suit and an unbuttoned black shirt. The lawyer opted for a black dress with white graphic patterns and side cut-outs. She also combined subtle make-up and silver earrings.

In the past few months, the couple lived rather withdrawn. Most of the summer they spent with their four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander in their villa on Lake Como in Italy. In July they also bought a holiday home in Provence, France.

“The Tender Bar” is a drama based on the memoir of the same name by author JR Moehringer (56). Ben Affleck (49), Lily Rabe (39), Tye Sheridan (24) and Christopher Lloyd (82) play the leading roles. They too appeared for the premiere on Sunday. The film is scheduled to open in selected US cinemas in December, and in Germany it will be available on Amazon Prime Video from January 7, 2022.

Sonia Gupta
