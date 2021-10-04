Tuesday, October 5, 2021
After Joe Biden: Does Dwayne Johnson want to be US President?

By Sonia Gupta
Is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (48) still drawn to politics in the end? In recent years, the actor had repeatedly flirted publicly with the office of US president. In the previous election, he hadn’t wanted to be elected due to a lack of experience. Will that change by 2024? As a new poll shows, 46 percent of 30,000 Americans surveyed could imagine the ex-wrestler in the White House. And Dwayne himself seems anything but averse.

“I don’t think our founding fathers ever imagined that a six-foot-tall, bald, tattooed, half-black, half-Samoan, tequila-drinking, pickup-driving, fanny pack-carrying guy would join their club.”he wrote next to the result of the survey Instagram and Twitter. Just to add, “But if that ever happens, I would be honored to serve you the people.” In an interview with USA Today Dwayne had stated in February that he would definitely consider a candidacy – if the population so wanted.

“I mean it very seriously, this is not a lightly made statement”the father of three clarified. He would probably run for the Republicans. However, due to his dissatisfaction with Donald Trump (74), he had supported Joe Biden (78) in the previous elections.




