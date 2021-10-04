Tuesday, October 5, 2021
After guardianship ends: Britney Spears and Sam want a house

By Arjun Sethi
You are obviously already making plans! Britney Spears (39) recently celebrated a great success in court: In the future, her father Jamie Spears (69) will no longer have guardianship over her. Linked to this is, above all, the control over the stately fortune of the former teen idol. For the new phase of life, the “Toxic” singer and her fiancé Sam Asghari (27) have decided to do a lot: The two apparently want to buy a house!

Like the US news portal TMZ citing an insider reported, the couple plan to take their relationship to the next level. Want for it Britney and Sam apparently create their own nest and buy a property together. The preferred area of ​​the two should be the Hollywood district of the Californian metropolis Los Angeles.

Want the step Britney and Sam However, only dare when the musician has full access to her finances again, it was said. Because after the trial was won, initially only one new guardian was appointed. In place of her father, auditor John Zabel has now taken on responsibility.




