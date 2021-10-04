A stalker jumped over their fence

Did you know already… Jenna Dewan: The most beautiful thing she’s ever seen

Kylie Jenner (24) really doesn’t need such shocks at the moment: Last week, a stalker apparently managed to escape her security and get onto the pregnant entrepreneur’s premises. Now the influencer wants to keep the man off her neck by court order.

Fireworks for distraction

Kylie has filed for an injunction in a Los Angeles court that would prohibit the unwanted intruder from approaching her. The defendant had probably first addressed the security of the reality queen directly and asked for a conversation with her. The man is said to have complied with a request to leave the premises, only to return shortly afterwards and fire off fireworks in front of the house. The red herring then allowed him to jump over the fence directly onto the property. The police were quickly on the spot, as reported by ‘TMZ’.

Kylie Jenner is in double the trouble

The stalker should not have got into the house, but he would have been left behind anyway, because his beloved was not at home at the time of the crime. Still, Kylie’s fear is understandable, as this is the second incident of its kind this year. In April, a court awarded her a protection order after a man swam naked in her sister Kendall’s (25) pool. In addition to Kendall and Kylie, the injunction also extended to her mother Kris Jenner (65). So it’s no wonder that Kylie Jenner, who is currently expecting her second child, prefers to play it safe.

Image: Sara De Boer / startraksphoto.com

via Cover Media







