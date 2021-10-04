A rock for all occasions

When Dwayne Johnson laughs, it’s not just contagious, it makes you feel safe. In a number of films, the ex-wrestler and Hollywood star has given his audience the feeling that he can be relied on in the worst of situations. Even if – as in Brad Peyton’s disaster film “San Andreas” (2015) – San Francisco and Los Angeles sink to rubble and ashes due to a 9.1 earthquake – the bareheaded man called “rock” gets you out, he knocks the dust out of your clothes , and his broad grin gives you your nerves back in no time – washed and ironed.

In the new Sky series “Young Rock” we look into the (fictional) future of the actor. In eleven years, so the premise, Johnson is ready to change his profession again, he is running for the office of US President. The beaming man seems to have been made for the job of the politician, as both his sporting career in the ring of the fakers and his artistic career on the screen were geared towards deceiving the audience in the best possible way. His gimmick in “Young Rock”: honesty.

He stole, but “who hasn’t used the five-finger discount?” He confesses to interviewer Randall Park with the widest Johnson smile. Park switched to the news box in 2032, but keeps pointing out that he was “an actor too”.

Johnson knows: America loves romance

Johnson’s PR man wants to prevent criminal live confessions, Park also says that this is “not very presidential”. But the presi-to-be trusts himself, after all, stealing as a teenager was about getting a girl. America likes romance.

In the course of their chat, we look into three time windows: Ten-year-old Dwayne (Adrian Groulx), who is called Dewey to his chagrin, lives with his family in Hawaii, shaped by his father and early idol, the all too self-assured wrestling champion Rocky (Joseph Lee Anderson ) and his mother Ata (Stacey Leilua), who is all too patient with her crazy man.

Teenage Dwayne has a hard time with his loudmouthed dad

As a 15-year-old (Bradley Constant), Johnson was suspected of being an undercover cop by his classmates in Philadelphia (“like Johnny Depp in ’21 Jump Street ‘”). And 18-year-old Dwayne (Uli Latukefu) has had a tough start on the University of Miami football team because his father lied to teammates that his son’s counter-attack was already immortalized on cereal boxes.









“Young Rock” – penned by the “Fresh off The Boat” makers Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang is first and foremost a kind-hearted, quite enjoyable feel-good series about family, about the fact that you have to stay true to each other and yourself – touching, but with ( Self-) iron instead of the lard that used to make such substances unbearable. Johnson’s story does not claim to be a documentary, so much truth is woven into a lot of truth if it only serves the flow of the story.

What purpose this series pursues beyond entertainment (primarily the wrestling fans of the early eighties) is unclear, every now and then its framework seems to be a kind of “ghost of next Christmas”. Celebrities have always been traded as possible US presidential candidates – from Bruce Springsteen to Oprah Winfrey. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s political path ended in the office of governor of California because he was not a native of America.

Is “Young Rock” a test pilot for later political ambitions?

Maybe “Young Rock” is a test balloon, one day the giant will actually raise his hand. Johnson has already said that this first man job was well within his range of interests. And America replied to him analogously: Of course!

It is not specified for which US political camp Johnson will appear in the series, but this sportsman, who advocates fairness and cohesion, is suspected at least not in the divisive camp of Trump Republicans. Again and again he invokes “how much we all have in common.” Yes, we have!

“Young Rock”, eleven episodes, by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, with Dwayne Johnson, Radall Park, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua (on Sky)