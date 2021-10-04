▷ “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris” sets an example for women’s empowerment “Le Défilé …

L’Oréal Paris

The runway show with 26 ambassadors, 19 designers and 20 artists was broadcast in more than 30 countries and called on men and women around the world to stand up against harassment on the street.

On October 3rd, L’Oréal Paris campaigned for women’s rights on the catwalk, showing a confident and inclusive vision of beauty. As the official partner of Paris Fashion Week, the brand hosted its public catwalk show in 2021 in the Parvis des Droits de L’Homme – an emblematic square in Paris where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was first adopted. The theme of the show was an ode to empowerment and diversity among women, in line with the brand’s global training program “Stand Up – Against Public Harassment”. The training program aims to educate the public on how to defend themselves against harassment on the street and empower women to move around without fear. In the context of the 50th anniversary of L’Oréal Paris’ inspirational slogan “Because we are worth it”, this bold approach was a strong feminist statement of individual worth and an expression of the brand’s commitment to all women around the world to support.

A catwalk for women’s rights

This year L’Oréal Paris is setting a special example with “Le Défilé” with an atypical runway show that focuses on the central values ​​of the brand – self-worth, freedom of movement and self-expression.

The show took place on the Parvis des Droits de L’Homme, an esplanade at the foot of the Palais de Chaillot with a panoramic view of the Eiffel Tower, where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was first adopted. The show transformed the historic location into the Parvis des droits de L’Homme et de la Femme. This confident approach was developed to complement the brand’s global program, “Stand Up – against harassment in public “, which was launched in 2020 and is currently present in over 20 countries. As a feminine and at the same time feminist brand, L’Oréal Paris wants to take away women’s fear of harassment in public and strengthen their self-esteem.

The strong voice of our international ambassadors

The fourth “Le Défilé” brings together the most important and greatest ambassadors: inside on the catwalk. That year, Gemma Chan, Katherine Langford, Yseult, Camille Razat, Nidhi Sunil, Jaha Dukureh and Bebe Vio made their first appearance on behalf of the brand. The timeless beauty Helen Mirren also returned to the catwalk and brought her typical self-confidence and charisma to the catwalk. Other speakers for Le Défilé included Camila Cabello, Aja Naomi King, Liya Kebede, Cindy Bruna, Soo Joo Park, Luma Grothe and Nicolaj Coster Waldau.









Top model and presenter Rebecca Mir was there for the first time and ran the Le Défilé Show under the sign of equality. “I know so many women who have already suffered harassment. This fact alone is incredibly sad and that is exactly why we have to take action against it and draw attention to it. I think that L’Oréal Paris is all the better with the Le Défilé Show for the stand Up program kicks in, “says Rebecca Mir.

Runway looks for every woman

L’Oréal Paris enables consumers to easily apply their make-up to their looks at home with educational tutorials. Global makeup director Val Garland and her team created looks for women of all origins and ages, while global hair artist Stéphane Lancien and his team created a range of extraordinary hairstyles. The fourth “Le Défilé” focused on the synergy between beauty and fashion and shared it on a global level. The show included:

An ensemble of 26 international ambassadors

20 dancers and artists

Broadcast in 30 countries

The brand partners: inside for “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris 2021”: Alexandre Blanc, Ami, Azzaro, Balmain, Coperni, EgonLab, Elie Saab, Ester Manas, Giambattista Valli, Koché, La Fetiche, Mossi, Mugler, Nicola Lecourt Mansion , Olivier Theyskens, Pierre Hardy, Rokh, Uniforme, Xuly Bët.

About L’Oréal Paris

L’Oréal Paris is the number one beauty brand in the world. But L’Oréal Paris is more than just a beauty brand; it’s a brand that gives women power. Through its groundbreaking products and services, L’Oréal Paris empowers every single woman to take control of her life, to believe in herself, to have the place in society she deserves and to make change. At the heart of the brand is the famous French je ne sais quoi, an encouraging vision of self-confidence that gives every woman a sense of self-worth. French heritage is an integral part of the brand’s DNA, a vision that it expresses on the world stage through its participation in the most glamorous events and spreads Parisian excellence and French diversity around the world. The excellent effectiveness of L’Oréal Paris formulas is proven and backed by a wealth of data based on 110 years of experience to deliver not only visible, proven results, but also to innovate the future.

