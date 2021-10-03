Your TV tips for the TV program tonight on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021

SERIES October 03, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Netzwelt has collected the TV tips for tonight’s TV program for you. This way you can see the highlights from the TV program on Sunday.

TV tips (Source: IgorVetushko /depositphotos.com)

“Tatort” – 8:15 pm in the first



The ARD shows a new “crime scene” tonight. In it, Lars Eidinger plays the woman murderer Kai Korthals, who escapes from security detention. Borowski (Axel Milberg) already knows the man from the past, because six years ago Korthals kidnapped his fiancée Frieda. This survived, but the incident destroyed the relationship between Borowski and her. Commissioner Mila Sahin (Almila Bagriacik) helps Borowski find Korthals.

“Ella Schön – Land unter” – 8:15 pm on ZDF



Today on ZDF is “Ella Schön – Land unter”, in which Ella (Annette Frier) and Jannis (Josef Heynert) await the first challenge of their relationship. Jannis will be on assembly in Greece for several months. Ella, however, expects another surprise: Christina’s (Julia Richter) ex-boyfriend Nils (Marc Ben Puch) moves in with them. This means that Christina will also spend less time with Ella.

“James Bond 007 – Skyfall” – 8:15 pm on RTL



Today you can see the action film “James Bond 007 – Skyfall” on RTL, in which the British secret service is attacked by terrorists. They blow up MI6 headquarters and publish a list of all undercover agents. Then Bond (Daniel Craig) is shot. Despite being injured, he wants to find the terrorists who are specifically targeting M (Judi Dench).

“The boy has to get some fresh air” – 8:15 pm on Sat.1



The biography “The boy has to get some fresh air”, which airs today on Sat.1, tells of Hape Kerkeling’s childhood. In the 1970s, little Hans-Peter (Julius Weckauf) grew up in a large family in the Ruhr area. There he entertains his whole family with his jokes and funny stories from a very early age. When the health of his mother Margret (Luise Heyer) deteriorates, Hans-Peter tries to console her with his jokes.

“Crazy about Mary” – 8:15 pm on RTL Zwei



At RTL Zwei you can experience the romantic comedy “Crazy About Mary” today at prime time. It’s about Ted (Ben Stiller) who falls in love with the beautiful and popular Mary (Cameron Diaz) in high school. She even goes to prom with him, but Ted embarrasses himself so much that they never see each other again. 12 years later, he still thinks of Mary so often that his therapist suggests that Ted go find her.

“Kitchen Impossible” – 8:15 pm at Vox



Vox shows you the “Best Friends Edition” of the cooking duel “Kitchen Impossible” tonight. In it, the star chefs and buddies Tim Mälzer, Tim Raue and Alexander Herrmann want to negotiate among themselves who is the best among them. To do this, they face cooking challenges that are tough. Which of them can emerge as champion in the end?

“Jumanji: The Next Level” – 8:15 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Today you can watch the adventure film “Jumanji: The Next Level” on Sky Cinema Family. In the film, the teenage group of Part 1 has become college kids who haven’t spent as much time together since they left home. Spencer (Alex Wolff) makes this sad and he disappears as his avatar Dr. Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson) again in the video game Jumanji. His friends soon rush to his rescue.

“Maid” Season 1 on Netflix



The miniseries “Maid” has been available on Netflix since this week. It is about a young mother (Margaret Qualley) who is escaping from an abusive relationship. In order to be able to feed her child, she takes a job as a cleaner and also works to ensure that she and her child can have a better future.

