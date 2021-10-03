Your kids will make you cry on Mother’s Day!

Laughing and crying are often close together. Angelina Jolie has to make this experience with new ones year after year on Mother’s Day.
- Angelina Jolie has six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.
- These turn out to be real Mother’s Day experts.
- Year after year, they surprise their mommy – and make her cry.
Angelina Jolie (45) has her hands full with six children. Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14), Vivienne (12) and Knox (12) are reciprocating today for Mother’s Day. The offspring have each prepared a special surprise for their mum.
In an interview with “Extra” magazine, the actress reveals: “My children have always been great on Mother’s Day. I don’t plan anything, do nothing, they all work together to surprise me with something. It’s fun, ”enthuses Brad Pitt’s ex-wife (57).
Angelina Jolie does not reveal what surprises the kids had in store for them in previous years.
But it depends more on the gesture anyway, as Jolie emphasizes. Just the knowledge that the children work together to make their mother happy touches the “Tomb Raider” star.
Angelina Jolie: “You always make me cry”
And how! The Mother’s Day surprises are really dear to her heart. “You always make me cry,” says Angelina Jolie. And in this the six children seem to be true masters.
Jolie laughs: “They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry. They laugh at how often I cry a day or how fast I cry. “
Hopefully the happy family won’t let it crack too loud for a special occasion today. Because in the past few months, the noise complaints of their neighbors increased. A local resident recently railed: “Your house is like a carnival. The children are so loud! “
