Will Smith announces fitness documentary on YouTube

Hand on heart: did you gain weight during the corona pandemic? If so, there is no reason to be ashamed. Many people have gained a few pounds through working from home, closed gyms and swimming pools, frustration and low motivation. Celebrities were not spared either. US actor Will Smith has now declared war on his lockdown stomach.

Will Smith announced on Instagram that he is teaming up with the video platform YouTube to launch a fitness documentary. His goal is to get his health and wellbeing back on track. The trigger is Smith’s accumulated corona pounds, which he showed in a photo on Instagram the day before. He subtitled this with the words that he was in the “worst condition of his life”.

Much applause for Will Smith’s lockdown belly photo

On Monday, the Hollywood superstar, known for his role as “The Prince of Bel-Air”, posted a photo of himself on Instagram. In contrast to most of the pictures on the platform, however, he had done without flattering filters and chic staging. Instead, Smith was unpretentious in his underpants and a track jacket that didn’t hide his small belly.

The actor wrote: “I’ll be honest with you – I’m in the worst shape of my life”. His colleagues have received numerous praise for this honesty. Music producer Questlove describes the picture as “the most wonderful post in the history of social media”. “I fucking love it. That’s self-confidence, “is the verdict of” The Killing “star Joel Kinnaman. “You are Will Smith! You can take any shape you want, ”comments musician Sonna Rele. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is fighting the Corona pounds himself, notes: “You are still in better shape than 90 percent of Americans. Keep pumping! “









Smith wants to document fitness transformation

Perhaps Will Smith was motivated by Schwarzenegger’s comment. Just one day later he posted a GIF of himself in which he proudly posed for the camera in underpants – and this time without a track jacket – with his chin stretched out. “This is the body that carried me through a complete pandemic,” writes the “Aladdin” star. He also spent countless days emptying the pantry. But that should end now. “I love this body, but I want to FEEL better.” How does he want to achieve that? First of all, stop eating muffins at midnight.

He will also team up with YouTube to get his health and wellbeing back under control. “Hopefully it works!” According to agency reports, Will Smith’s fitness documentary will be a six-digit series entitled “Best Shape of My Life”, which will be launched next year. Athletes, scientists and fitness experts will support Smith in his transformation.

Just a few hours later, the Hollywood star was a little demotivated. “You’re trying to kill me with the workouts you send me!” He writes about a series of short videos in which athletes perform particularly strenuous exercises. For example, one athlete does pull-ups easily while another man is hanging by his feet. Another trainee hangs from a pole with one hand and solves a Rubik’s Cube with the other. “I’d be lucky if I could make it off the elliptical today,” Smith said with a wink.

It’s also nice to see that superstars are struggling with similar problems as everyone else. And that with a bit of self-irony, we won’t break a jagged crown – on the contrary! So don’t despair, but work step by step towards your personal fitness and health goal. If you are looking for some inspiration and motivation for your training, you should take a look at the summary of the FITBOOK Move Jam 2021. There are eight workouts with 5 fitness stars and four expert talks. Have fun!