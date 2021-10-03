Watch “Assassins – Die Killer” again on Sat.1: The film by Richard Donner as a repetition

On Sunday (October 3rd, 2021) “Assassins – Die Killer” by Richard Donner was shown on TV. When and where you can see the strip as a repetition, whether only on classic TV or online on the Internet, read here at news.de.

The film “Assassins – Die Killer” ran on Sunday (October 3rd, 2021) on television. They didn’t make it to 0:55 at Sat 1 tune in to watch Richard Donner’s film? Have a look at the Sat.1 media library. Here you will find countless television programs to stream online as video on demand after they have been broadcast. You will usually find the program in the media library after it has been broadcast on TV. Unfortunately, this does not apply to all programs. There will be no repetition in linear TV on Sat.1 in the near future.

“Assassins – Die Killer” on TV: That’s what the action thriller is about

Robert Rath, number one among the professional killers, takes on one last murder assignment: He is supposed to eliminate the computer specialist Electra. Amazed, he recognizes her as a soul mate. Then the young, aspiring colleague Miguel Bain intervenes: Consumed by murderous ambition, he wants to take over Rath’s position. To do this, he has to kill him – a merciless hunt begins. (Source: Sat.1, transmitted by FUNKE program guides)

All information and actors in “Assassins – Die Killer” at a glance

at: Sat 1

from: Richard Donner

With: Sylvester Stallone, Antonio Banderas, Julianne Moore, Anatoli Davydov, Muse Watson, Steve Kahan, Kelly Rowan, Reed Diamond, Kai Wulff and Anatoly Davydov

script: Brian Helgeland, Lilly Wachowski and Lana Wachowski

camera: Vilmos Zsigmond

music Mark Mancina

genre: Action, drama, crime and thriller

Year of production: 1995

FSK: Approved from 16 years of age

subtitle: Yes

In HD: Yes

