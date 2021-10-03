Watch “Assassins – Die Killer” again on Sat.1: The film by Richard Donner as a repetition

On Sunday (October 3rd, 2021) “Assassins – Die Killer” by Richard Donner was shown on TV. When and where you can see the strip as a repetition, whether only on classic TV or online on the Internet, read here at news.de.
Assassins – Die Killer on Sat.1
Image: Sat.1, transmitted by FUNKE program guides
The film “Assassins – Die Killer” ran on Sunday (October 3rd, 2021) on television. They didn’t make it to 0:55 at Sat 1 tune in to watch Richard Donner’s film? Have a look at the Sat.1 media library. Here you will find countless television programs to stream online as video on demand after they have been broadcast. You will usually find the program in the media library after it has been broadcast on TV. Unfortunately, this does not apply to all programs. There will be no repetition in linear TV on Sat.1 in the near future.
“Assassins – Die Killer” on TV: That’s what the action thriller is about
Robert Rath, number one among the professional killers, takes on one last murder assignment: He is supposed to eliminate the computer specialist Electra. Amazed, he recognizes her as a soul mate. Then the young, aspiring colleague Miguel Bain intervenes: Consumed by murderous ambition, he wants to take over Rath’s position. To do this, he has to kill him – a merciless hunt begins. (Source: Sat.1, transmitted by FUNKE program guides)
All information and actors in “Assassins – Die Killer” at a glance
at: Sat 1
from: Richard Donner
With: Sylvester Stallone, Antonio Banderas, Julianne Moore, Anatoli Davydov, Muse Watson, Steve Kahan, Kelly Rowan, Reed Diamond, Kai Wulff and Anatoly Davydov
script: Brian Helgeland, Lilly Wachowski and Lana Wachowski
camera: Vilmos Zsigmond
music Mark Mancina
genre: Action, drama, crime and thriller
Year of production: 1995
FSK: Approved from 16 years of age
subtitle: Yes
In HD: Yes
