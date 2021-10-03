Monday, October 4, 2021
Van Halen singer David Lee Roth announces the end of his career

By Arjun Sethi
David Lee Roth intends to retire rock at the beginning of 2022.

In around three months, David Lee Roth, singer of the cult band Van Halen, wants to finally “hang up his shoes”, as he himself has now revealed.

David Lee Roth (66), singer of the famous US band Van Halen, wants to “hang up my shoes, I’m retiring” soon. The 66-year-old said that in a telephone interview with the “Las Vegas Review Journal”. Accordingly, he will be on stage for five concerts at Mandalay Bay’s House of Blues in Las Vegas and then retire. His final appearance as the front man of the rock band would be January 8, 2022.





Roth did not give the exact reason for his departure. However, he indicated that the death of band co-founder Eddie Van Halen – he died of cancer at the age of 65 at the end of 2020 – contributed significantly to the decision. So he thought a lot about “saying goodbye to my beloved classmate.”


“The time is so short”


He realized “how short the time is – and my time is maybe even shorter. To be honest, I always thought that it would get me first.” And his doctors had also advised him that any further appearance would pose a health risk for him.

Roth was part of the starting line-up and sang on the band’s first six albums. In 1985 he left Van Halen, after a brief comeback in 1996, he did not return for good until 2007. In just under three months, it should be completely over.



Celebrities and Royals

Celebrities and Royals

All the news and facts from the world of royals, stars and starlets.

show description



Arjun Sethi
