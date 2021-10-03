US singer: Spears’ lawyer: Immediate resignation of the father as guardian

Britney Spears has been under her father’s tutelage since 2008. The list of allegations against Jamie Spears keeps growing. Britney’s lawyer now wants Jamie to stop enriching himself.

Britney Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart has urged her father to step down as guardian immediately.

That emerges from court documents the attorney filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court this week. The application was published by several US media, including the industry journal "Hollywood Reporter". Rosengart accuses Jamie Spears of continuing to try to enrich himself with millions in his daughter. As a lawyer, Rosengart wants to prevent the singer from being blackmailed or intimidated by her father.









Jamie Spears had announced about three weeks ago to resign at the “right time” and referred to a “proper transition” to appoint a new guardian as a condition for his departure. According to Rosengart, the 69-year-old is delaying this step in order to continue to enrich himself with the singer’s fortune.

Jamie Spears should resign immediately, and if he doesn’t, the court will have to suspend him at the next hearing, Rosengart demands in his motion.

Britney Spears has been under her father’s tutelage since 2008 after she collapsed mentally due to personal and professional problems. At first, Jamie Spears managed his daughter’s wealth and personal affairs. In 2019 he stepped down, but remained responsible for finances. Co-guardian Jodi Montgomery is responsible for the singer’s personal concerns, including medical concerns.

In mid-July, the court had allowed the 39-year-old to designate her own lawyer. As her new representative, Rosengart immediately applied for her father to be replaced as guardian. According to the motion, Jamie Spears is to be replaced by an interim guardian – certified auditor Jason Rubin. The next hearing in the legal battle is scheduled for September 29th.

