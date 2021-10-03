TV program: The series highlights of the week (KW 40/21) – Through the week with … Kira

It’s going to be a great week! Even if my week is actually not going to be so full of series. I’m going to Prague for a few days. After this trip was already planned in April 2020 because it had to be postponed for known reasons, attempt number two also failed in October 2020, as the Czech Republic was classified as a high incidence area again shortly before, this is now attempt number three and I am very confident that that it will succeed this time! So a few more series of the well-known streaming services are downloaded to sweeten the train journey – and then off you go, immerse yourself in a new city, switch off for a few days and stroll through the streets of Prague. And in a few days I’ll take another look at what I’ve missed over the week in terms of serial production.

Monday, October 4th, 2021

The series “Young Rock” about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson starts today on Sky Comedy. In it, he looks back on his life from the year 2032, when he ran for the post of President of the United States – it could be funny!

The second season of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” starts on Amazon Prime Video, which is the finale of this spin-off from “The Walking Dead”.

Tuesday, October 5th, 2021

We can start the third season on Warner TV Serie today “Hudson & Rex” see.

Wednesday, October 6th, 2021

We could get completely different insights today “Under the stars” because this six-part documentary series can be seen on Disney +, which immerses us in the world of NASA, on the ground and in space. Good to get some distance from our little life on earth. If you are more into trash, you can watch the first four episodes on Netflix “Love is blind: Brazil” take a look.









Thursday, October 7th, 2021

Yay! Finally starts again “The Voice of Germany”! The eleventh season of the singing competition starts on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. and from then on will be broadcast on ProSieben on Thursdays and on SAT.1 on Sundays at prime time. This time Sarah Connor, Johannes Oerding, Nico Santos and Mark Forster are on the jury.

The miniseries starts on Netflix “The Billion Dollar Code”, which is based on true events and tells the story of two German developers who invented the algorithmic model for Google Earth and who, years later, quarreled with the global corporation that violated their patent law. It could be exciting!

Friday, October 8th, 2021

For the weekend there is the six-part Swedish thriller and crime series “Box 21” on ZDFneo about a young Romanian woman who is lured to Sweden and forced into prostitution there. From Saturday morning at 10 a.m. it will also be available in the ZDFmediathek. Contrast program on Disney +, because here is the Disney + original today “Muppets Haunted Mansion” at the start.

Saturday, October 9th, 2021

The seventh and final season of starts today on Warner TV Comedy “Younger”.

Sunday, 10/10/2021

In the thriller series “Spy City” Dominic Cooper plays the British MI-6 agent who, in 1961, just before the Berlin Wall was built, had to find a traitor in his own ranks. As of today, the series is available in the ZDFmediathek and can also be seen on ZDF on Sundays at 10:15 p.m. from October 17th.

Is there something for you guys? I wish you a great week!

Images: NBC | Netflix