Title, trailer and new story details

Now the cat is out of the bag: Warner Bros. has the official title to Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves reveals: “The Matrix: Resurrections” is the new part of the science fiction cult series by the Wachowski siblings. The announcement of the film and a reunion resolved in advance Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity a real storm of enthusiasm among the fans.

It won’t be long until the cinema release: “The Matrix: Resurrections” comes out on December 22nd in theaters – if that’s not a successful Christmas present for fans of the cult series.

First trailer reveals new story details

As part of the CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the guests present also received a first trailr for the film, which unfortunately has not yet found its way into the public. According to US reports, the scenes shown reveal more of the story and how the film fits into the series:

The trailer begins in a futuristic one San Francisco, where it quickly becomes clear that Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) aka Neo can no longer remember the past events. However, he quickly notices that something is wrong when he keeps seeing the green matrix code on the streets of the city. Anderson therefore seeks treatment from a psychiatrist (portrayed by Neil Patrick Harris), who thinks he is crazy and gives him (blue) pills. Finally, Anderson meets a woman in a café, whom he greets lost in thought. “Have we already met?” She asks. It refers to Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss).

In the course of time, a mysterious figure appears who looks like a young Morpheus looks (played Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). He tells Thomas Anderson that it is time to fly and gives him a (red) pill. Riddled with apparently many impressive action sceneswho, according to their US colleagues, are designed in the style of the previous Matrix films, Neo meets you at the end of the trailer Man in suit (Jonathan Groff), who greeted him with the following words:

Matrix with Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity © Warner Bros. Pictures

New characters: solved the mystery of Max Riemelt’s role?

In the scenes shown, Neo also meets one so far unknown new person with blue hair and a rabbit tattoo. Who it is is not yet revealed. According to rumors, it could be the German actor Max Riemelt act, which will play an important part in the new film and was also switched on live during the presentation.

Belong to the other cast Jada Pinkett-Smith, Daniel Bernhardt and Lambert Wilson as well as the newcomers Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra and Jonathan Groff.

Instead, fans have to see them again Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus as Hugo Weaving as Agent Smith waive. While Weaving had to cancel the studio due to scheduling reasons, Fishburne was not planned for a return as Morpheus from the outset. We will probably never find out the real reasons for this. Instead, “Aquaman” villain Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was confirmed as a young Morpheus very early on.

Neo takes two blue pills a day, prescribed by his doctor Finally he meets a man dressed like Morpheus, who offers him a red pill. Neo seems to have a few new powers from the last time (controls a missile through telekanesis) https://t.co/eFd05K45nf – Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) August 25, 2021