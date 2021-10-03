Til Schweiger filmed “The Café on the Edge of the World” – Culture

Til Schweiger receives funding from the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg for the film adaptation of the bestseller. In addition to Schweiger, Tim Oliver Schultz and Paula Kalenberg can also be seen.

Berlin (dpa) – Til Schweiger (57) filmed the bestseller “The Café on the Edge of the World”. As the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg announced on Thursday that the production will be funded with 800,000 euros. In John Strelecky’s “Tale of the Meaning of Life” Silent Direct and alongside Tim Oliver Schultz, Paula Kalenberg and Timur Bartels also before the camera stand.

Should be shot in Berlin, Munich and the Uckermark in Brandenburg. There could be the right environment for the café in the middle of nowhere, like Martin Richter, one of the producers, said. Silent will take on the role of cafe owner Mike.









That Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg funds a total of 26 projects with over 5.7 million euros. Director and screenwriter Simon Verhoeven receives 1.15 million euros for “Girl You Know It’s True”. Studio Babelsberg turns “John Wick 4 “with Keanu Reeves (600,000 euros). There is also an untitled project by Wes Anderson (200,000 euros) on the list. The cast includes stars like Tilda Swinton, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Elisabeth Moss, Adrien Brody, Jeff Goldblum and Timothée Chalamet.