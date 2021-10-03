The horror of slavery in the United States

For a long time, African Americans were marginalized. Drawn as cliché, they appeared either as loyal servants or as wild animals. Only gradually, especially in the course of decolonization, did screenwriters and directors take a more critical look at one of the darkest chapters in US history. On the occasion of the broadcast of Quentin Tarantino’s spaghetti western homage “Django Unchained”, we would like to present some important films and series on the subject.

The inequality between white and black Americans, which has not yet been completely overcome, has its sad origins in the transatlantic slave trade. Millions of Africans have been captured since the beginning of the 17th century, shipped across the ocean under conceivably inhuman conditions, and were then subjected to constant humiliation and outbreaks of violence, resulting in a dreary existence on the plantations in the southern United States. Film and television were reluctant to devote themselves to their stories.

This is what it’s about: During a voyage in 1839 she came on board a slave ship under the leadership of the African Sengbe Pieh alias Cinque (Djimon Hounsou) to a riot that ends with the victory of the prisoners and the murder of almost the entire crew. A few months later, the freighter is brought up off the coast of Connecticut and the mutineers suddenly find themselves in a court of law as various parties are bringing property claims. The defense of the slaves is taken over by the lawyer Roger Baldwin (Matthew McConaughey), who learns more about the background from talking to Cinque.

Worth seeing because … Steven Spielberg reconstructs the real case with great effort, dramatic power and as authentically as possible. The African characters are allowed to keep their language. The bitter argument between proponents and opponents of slavery is illustrated using the example of the trial.

In addition, the historical drama shows a truth that similar works often ignore: Cinque is captured by members of another African tribe and then sold to white slave traders. A widespread practice at the time. The problem is undoubtedly that “Amistad” gives the black figures too little room for development. Especially towards the end it seems Spielberg to be more important to sing the praises of American democracy.

This is what it’s about: Shortly before the end of the civil war between the American northern and southern states, the Republican President Abraham Lincoln (Daniel Day-Lewis) Abolish slavery by means of a constitutional amendment. For the approval already decided in the Senate, however, he still needs a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives. The beginning of a tough political struggle in which the Democrats are not only trying to put obstacles in the way of Lincoln, but reservations in their own ranks are also causing complications.









Worth seeing because … that of Steven Spielberg (again!) directed and in many roles prominently cast film about a groundbreaking decision that takes the time to describe the culture of argument and speech in detail. With its two-and-a-half-hour running time and its verbosity, “Lincoln” demands a lot of patience from the viewer, but provides an informative insight into the tactics on the political stage. main actor Daniel Day-Lewis received his third Oscar for his performance as a former US president, not undeservedly.

This is what it’s about: When the German dentist Dr. King Schultz (Christoph Waltz), who earns his living as a bounty hunter in America, meets a group of slaves, he frees Django (Jamie Foxx) from his captivity and wants to let him go for good as soon as he has helped him with a professional matter. In the course of their collaboration, however, a friendly relationship develops. And so they decide to go after Django’s wife Broomhilda (Kerry Washington) to search.

Worth seeing because … Quentin Tarantino in his allusive homage to the spaghetti westerns, specifically to Sergio Corbuccis cult flick «Django», a story told with casual dialogues and bloody escalations, which is always entertaining, in some moments produces tangible thrills, but at the same time – in a strange way, of course – has something to say about the cruel excesses of slavery.

It also fits in with the fact that one of the most dazzling figures is that of Samuel L. Jackson Stephen is the pretend leader, loyal to his owner. That vengeance here, as so often with Tarantino, is celebrated extensively, one can critically question. On the other hand, a certain satisfaction cannot be denied when Django really heats up the white slave owners and their helpers.

