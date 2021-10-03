The eleven best films today: “Big Eyes” with Amy Adams

Today, Sunday, you can expect top-class cast members on TV: Watch films with Devid Striesow, Axel Milberg and Silke Bodenbender, among others. You can look forward to the biography, the melodrama and the thriller of the day.

You are looking for a feature film with a star cast in the coming weekend Free TV? From 8:15 p.m., great personalities such as Albrecht Schuch, Vin Diesel, Jürgen Vogel and Charly Hübner await you on TV. Make yourself comfortable and enjoy a biography, a melodrama or a crime novel. The films that you shouldn’t miss today can be found with the TV recommendations from news.de.

Humorous biography: “Big Eyes” with Amy Adams and Christoph Waltz (8:15 pm on Arte)

Shy Margaret Ulbrich and her daughter Jane arrive in San Francisco in the late 1950s after Margaret leaves her first husband. There she met the charismatic Walter Keane, who tried his hand at painting Parisian street scenes as a hobby painter. In order to secure herself and her daughter financially, she marries him. Keane is fascinated by his wife’s talent: Margaret is a passionate painter and portrays melancholy children with big round eyes.

This biography of Tim Burton with Amy Adams as Margaret Keane, Christoph Waltz as Walter Keane, Danny Huston as Dick Nolan, Jon Polito as Enrico Banducci, Krysten Ritter as Dee-Ann and Jason Schwartzman as Ruben promises 100 minutes of delicious humor and heartwarming romance and terrifying tension.

tension: ⭐⭐ humor: ⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

Romantic drama: “Bornholmer Straße” with Charly Hübner and Milan Peschel (8:15 pm on 3sat)

November 1989: Günther Schabowski announces that all GDR citizens will be given the freedom to travel with immediate effect. Harald Schäfer, head of the Bornholmer Strasse border crossing, found out about this from a television broadcast in the canteen. Schäfer is alienated because he is convinced of his state, the GDR. And he wonders what follows from Schabowski’s message. As a first lieutenant on duty, Schäfer needs instructions for the further border controls. But while more and more people wishing to leave the country are gathering in front of the barrier, all of Schäfer’s superiors and even the responsible ministries go underground.

This drama by Christian Schwochow with Charly Hübner as Lieutenant Colonel Harald Schäfer, Milan Peschel as First Lieutenant and Party Secretary Ulrich Rotermund, Ulrich Matthes as Colonel Hartmut Kummer, Rainer Bock as Major Peter Arndt, Max Hopp as Captain Burkhard Schönhammer and Frederick Lau as Sergeant Jens Rambold promises for 90 minutes of delicious humor, heartwarming romance, challenging plot and exciting tension.

claim: ⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ humor: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

Melodrama: “Ella Schön” with Annette Frier and Julia Richter (8:15 pm on ZDF)

For Ella, things are actually looking great in terms of love and family. Until Jannis suddenly reveals to her that he will be in Greece on Mondays for a few weeks. In addition, Christina’s ex-boyfriend Nils temporarily moves into the women’s house due to the lack of an apartment. Ella has a rough argument with the beach chair weaver Utz Börnfeld, and a tick that has actually been overcome creeps into Ella’s life. The fact that Christina seems to fall in love with Nils again and has no more time for her also throws Ella off track.

This melodrama by Holger Haase with Annette Frier as Ella Schön, Julia Richter as Christina Kieper, Oscar Brose as Ben Kieper, Zora Müller as Klara Kieper, Josef Heynert as Jannis Zagorakis and Marc Ben Puch as Nils Hagebrecht promises 90 minutes of entertainment.

Crime: “Tatort” with Axel Milberg and Almila Bagriacik (8:15 pm on ARD)

Alarm in Kiel: In the event of an uprising in the forensic clinic, the woman murderer Kai Korthals (Lars Eidinger) manages to escape from security detention. Korthals, who crept and killed numerous women in their apartments, became Borowski’s (Axel Milberg) personal nightmare six years ago when he kidnapped his fiancée Frieda Jung. At that time the inspector managed to free Frieda, but his relationship broke up. Commissioner Mila Sahin (Almila Bagriacik) wants to hunt down Kai Korthals by all means.

This crime thriller by Ilker Catak with Axel Milberg as Klaus Borowski, Almila Bagriacik as Mila Sahin, Lars Eidinger as Kai Korthals, Sabine Timoteo as Teresa Weinberger, Thomas Kügel as Roland Schladitz and Victoria Trauttmansdorff as Alma Kovacz promises 90 minutes of entertainment.

Exciting agent film: “James Bond 007 – Skyfall” with Daniel Craig and Javier Bardem (8:15 pm on RTL)

The foundations of the British secret service are shaken. Terrorists blew up MI6 headquarters in London, published a list of all British undercover agents on the Internet and shot top agent James Bond. The perpetrator seems to come from within his own ranks, and the head of the secret service M.

This agent film by Sam Mendes with Daniel Craig as James Bond, Javier Bardem as Raoul Silva, Judi Dench as ‘M’, Ralph Fiennes as Gareth Mallory, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny and Ben Whishaw as ‘Q’ promises delicious humor for 170 minutes, Intoxicating action, heartwarming romance and terrifying tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ humor: ⭐ romance: ⭐⭐









Romantic thriller: “Walpurgis Night – The Girls and Death” with Silke Bodenbender and Ronald Zehrfeld (9:45 pm on 3sat)

GDR 1988: After the death of a tourist from the West in the East Harz, East and West investigate together for the first time. LKA investigator Nadja Paulitz is sent to the GDR. District manager Egon Pölz is doing everything possible to get rid of the unloved visitor from the West as quickly as possible. There are mainly private reasons for this: his son Ronny knew the dead woman and obviously wanted to flee the republic with her.

This thriller by Hans Steinbichler with Silke Bodenbender as Nadja Paulitz, Ronald Zehrfeld as Karl Albers, Jörg Schüttauf as Lothar Wieditz, Godehard Giese as Egon Pölz, David Schütter as Alexander and Theo Trebs as Ronny promises loving romance, demanding action and nerve-wracking for 85 minutes Tension.

claim: ⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

Exciting comedy: “I’ll be gone” with Devid Striesow and Martina Gedeck (10:20 pm on Sat.1)

Loving, touching, hilarious film adaptation of the biographical bestseller of the same name by Hape Kerkeling. Devid Striesow (‘The Wonder Exercise’) takes a break from star comedian Hape and goes on a search as a pilgrim. On the Way of St. James, companions like Martina Gedeck (‘And who takes the dog?’) And memories of Omma Bertha (Katharina Thalbach) guide him on an experience-rich hike to his destination. After a breakdown on stage, the busy entertainer Hape Kerkeling ends up in the hospital. The doctor urgently advises him to take a break.

This comedy by Julia von Heinz with Devid Striesow as Hape Kerkeling, Martina Gedeck as Stella, Karoline Schuch as Lena, Katharina Thalbach as Omma Bertha, Annette Frier as Dörte and Inez Bjørg David as Siri promises delicious humor, rousing action, heartwarming for 105 minutes Romance and nerve-wracking tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐ humor: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

Action-packed crime comedy: “Game Night” with Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams (10:20 pm on Pro7)

Max and Annie meet up with friends regularly for games night. Max’s brother Brooks suggests a new game one evening. It’s about a kidnapping that will soon become an emergency.

This crime comedy from John Francis Daley with Jason Bateman as Max, Rachel McAdams as Annie, Kyle Chandler as Brooks, Lamorne Morris as Kevin, Michael C. Hall as The Bulgarian and Billy Magnussen as Ryan promises 115 minutes of delicious humor, rousing action, heartwarming Romance and exciting tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ humor: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐

Exciting action film: “Fast & Furious 6” with Vin Diesel and Paul Walker (11:05 pm on RTL)

The gangster Shaw plans to attack a military convoy that is carrying a secret computer chip. To prevent this, FBI agent Hobbs visits the thief Dom in his exile in Rio and promises impunity for him and his team if they catch Shaw. Dom brings together his crew from all over the world. Men await the most dangerous mission of their lives.

This Justin Lin action film starring Vin Diesel as Dominic ‘Dom’ Toretto, Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner, Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Leticia ‘Letty’ Ortiz and Ludacris as Tej promises for 150 Minutes of delicious humor, thrilling action and gripping tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ humor: ⭐

Romantic drama: “Kruso” with Albrecht Schuch and Jonathan Berlin (11:20 pm on MDR)

“Kruso” tells of the last summer before the fall of the Berlin Wall on the small Baltic island of Hiddensee. The isolated island became a kind of artists’ colony every year and a place of longing for dropouts and alternatives. Due to its proximity to Denmark, Hiddensee was also the starting point for the escape across the Baltic Sea. After the death of his girlfriend in an accident, Edgar Bendler, known as Ed, fled to Hiddensee from life. He hires a seasonal worker in the excursion restaurant “Zum Klausner” and gets to know Kruso there, who immediately casts a spell over him.

This drama by Thomas Stuber with Albrecht Schuch as Kruso, Jonathan Berlin as Ed, Andreas Leupold as Krombach, Peter Schneider as Rimbaud, Anja Schneider as Karola and Pit Bukowski as Salzlach promises 100 minutes of delicious humor, loving romance, demanding action and gripping tension .

claim: ⭐ tension: ⭐ humor: ⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

Humorous drama: “The White Ethiopian” with Jürgen Vogel and Paula Kalenberg (00:20 on ARD)

The prisoner Frank Michalka seems completely broken until the committed legal trainee of his public defender takes care of him and ensures that his unusual story is heard.

This drama by Tim Trageser with Jürgen Vogel as Frank Michalka, Paula Kalenberg as Sophie Kleinschmidt, Thomas Thieme as lawyer Dr. Weilandt, Robert Gwisdek as public prosecutor Zinnecker, Sheri Hagen as Mrs. Tadese and Nina Proll as judge Pieper promises delicious humor, rousing action, heartwarming romance and exciting tension for 115 minutes.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐ humor: ⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

