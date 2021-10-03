The bad guy with the good face

As a film villain, you can grin scary or put on a dangerous look. With Christoph Waltz, on the other hand, the abyss lurks behind the mask of normality.

This is how the Viennese made it into the Olympus of film villains: He has just been seen again as Ernst Stavro Blofeld in the new Bond film “No Time to Die”. On October 4th, the two-time Oscar winner turns 65.

After decades in the German TV business, Waltz made his international breakthrough in 2009 as an SS officer in “Inglourious Basterds”. Waltz won Oscars for best supporting actor for the film and the subsequent Tarantino western “Django Unchained”. In both films he stood out as an urbane actor with intellect and wit. All of this runs in the family, so to speak. His grandparents were a popular actress at the Burgtheater and a psychoanalyst.









After graduating from high school, Waltz studied acting at the Max Reinhardt Seminar and the Lee Strasberg Institute in New York. His career began in the 1970s as a well-booked actor in TV and film productions. As the unfortunate pop star in “You Are Not Alone – The Roy Black Story”, Waltz was honored with television awards in the 1990s.

The Tarantino films and Oscars opened the doors to Hollywood for Waltz. He played in Tim Burton’s “Big Eyes”, in the self-staged “Georgetown” or alongside Matt Damon in “Downsizing”. One of his most recent works is the science fiction film “Alita: Battle Angel”, in which Waltz plays the doctor and foster father of a cyborg girl.

Waltz, who has three grown children from his first marriage and a daughter from his second marriage, largely protects his private life from the public in Los Angeles, Berlin and Vienna and concentrates on work. The Bond villain is currently filming the action series “A Most Dangerous Game” in the USA – as a seedy businessman who mediates manhunts.

The ORF will pay tribute to Waltz on Friday, October 8th, starting at 8:15 pm with the new portrait “Christoph Waltz – The Charm of Evil”, a dacapo from the two-part “The Last Judgment” and his only appearance in the crime series “Tatort”.