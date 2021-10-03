Monday, October 4, 2021
HomeNewsThat's why this superstar wants to keep his kids away from Hollywood...
News

That’s why this superstar wants to keep his kids away from Hollywood – News 2021

By Arjun Sethi
0
123




Jason Momoa has been a world star ever since his role as “Aquaman”. One of his children also wants to get into the acting industry. Momoa doesn’t like that at all and recently he explained why he would like his children to have a different job.


Previous articleSo in love: Ben and J.Lo are already planning Christmas together
Next articleThere is still something going on | panorama
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv