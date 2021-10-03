That’s why this superstar wants to keep his kids away from Hollywood – News 2021

Jason Momoa has been a world star ever since his role as “Aquaman”. One of his children also wants to get into the acting industry. Momoa doesn’t like that at all and recently he explained why he would like his children to have a different job.

After it was reported in the past that Jason Momoa’s family was actually so poor that they had to starve after his departure from the series “Game Of Thrones”, things have been going very well in recent years. After Momoa was seen as Aquaman at Amber Heard’s side, he got one offer after another and is currently working on various projects at the same time. In addition to “Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom”, he plays the leading role in the Netflix thriller “Sweet Girl”, in which Momoa plays a family man who wants revenge on the murderers of his wife, but at the same time has to take care of his daughter.



Jason Momoa is also the father of two children in his private life. In an interview, the star now admitted that one of the two also wants to act. He is not particularly taken with the idea and will try to prevent it. The reason for this is that he knows the pressure on you when you commit yourself to the job. Standing in public and acting comes with a lot of pressure and criticism. Momoa himself is tough, but he wouldn’t want to do what he had to go through to his loved ones.



Ultimately, however, the decision lies with Jason Momoa’s children themselves, because as a loving father, he will surely support them, come what may. Maybe we will see one of his children in the cinemas in the future.