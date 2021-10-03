Son Bodhi crashes her live interview









Megan doesn’t have a quiet minute

Megan Fox, 35, cannot escape her three children. The Hollywood beauty has three sons – Noah (8), Bodhi (7) and Journey (4) – with her husband Brian Austin Green (47). When she has a video call at home, son Bodhi turns it up and crashes her live interview, as can be seen in the video.

Bodhi sneaks “unobtrusively” through the living room

Megan actually wants to talk about her new film “Till Death”, but nothing comes of it at first. “We saw a little child running in the background,” interjects a presenter of the American “Today” show and asks: “Where are you right now?”

Meghan reveals that she is at home with her children and sitting in the living room. Meanwhile, her son Bohdi tries to sneak through the room unnoticed. Megan explains, “It’s 7:30 am here – you just woke up. You fell asleep on the couch last night while watching a movie.”







When the 35-year-old wants to explain to her son that he should crawl on the floor so that he cannot be seen in the picture, he just looks at her with wide eyes.

Megan wishes her children were young again

The “Transformers” actress is amused by the situation, but quickly becomes serious when she speaks out on the subject of motherhood. “I am sure that many mothers think that way where you wish you could take them back to this time of two or three years from time to time because it is difficult to see them grow up so quickly,” admits Dreifach -Mummy. “I struggle with that really, really. I cry about it all the time. My phone shows me pictures of you when you were younger and it’s hard to look at. It hurts to love something so much.”

