Monday, October 4, 2021
So in love: Ben and J.Lo are already planning Christmas together

By Sonia Gupta
Jennifer Lopez (52) and Ben Affleck (49) want to spend more time together! A few months ago, the singer and actor made it official that they would give their love a second chance almost 17 years after the breakup. Since then, they have repeatedly shown in public how happy they are as a couple. But for professional reasons, they can’t always spend time together – but that should change soon: Ben and Jennifer are already planning to celebrate next Christmas together.

Like an insider to People announced that the two Hollywood stars want to take a break at the end of the year and spend the holidays together. “For Jennifer Christmas is all about the kids. It makes itself very special for them. She loves christmas “the tipster revealed. But there too Ben If you want to celebrate the festival with your offspring, it requires some coordination that still needs to be worked on.

The children of the lovebirds seem to get along very well with each other. Visited just a few days ago Ben and his daughters Violet (15) and Seraphina (12) together with Jennifer and their twins Maximilian (13) and Emme (13) opened an open-air cinema in Los Angeles and looked in a good mood.

Ben Affleck and his children in July 2021
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Venice Film Festival, September 2021

Action Press / Spaziani, Stefano

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Venice Film Festival, September 2021
Jennifer Lopez and her children with Ben Affleck, September 2021


Sonia Gupta
