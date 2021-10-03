Monday, October 4, 2021
Shortly before the Olympics: Pole vaulter naked at OnlyFans!

By Arjun Sethi
0
75




She drops the covers! A few weeks before the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the athlete is doing Alysha Newman (27) attracted attention in a surprising way. The Canadian has been delighting her fans on her social media channels for some time with hot pics in sexy poses. But now, shortly before the important sporting event, she dared to take the next step: Because Alysha now shows herself completely naked on the net!

The athlete brought the news from her new account to her fans Instagram. In the photo, the blonde is posing in a sexy bikini in a leopard look and leaning lasciviously backwards. Under it she writes: “Your wish is my command … I’m with OnlyFans now!” who Alysha so not only want to watch how she does in the competition with the baton, now has a new contact point.

However, opinions on the decision differed in the comments. “This is the best day of my life!”, one fan was overjoyed. Others would have Alysha I would rather only continue to see it in a sporting context: “Why then? You don’t need that …”

Pole vaulter Alysha Newman
Athlete Alysha Newmann in summer 2021
Athlete Alysha Newman in June 2021


