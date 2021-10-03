Rami Malek’s steep rise: First Freddie Mercury, now Bond villain – culture

After a long forced Corona break, the new James Bond “No Time to Die” is coming to the cinemas. This time Rami Malek plays the villain. The somewhat shy star received an Oscar in 2019 for playing Freddie Mercury. In the interview he also reveals something about himself personally.







Mr. Malek, you were awarded an Oscar in February 2019, and less than two months later you started shooting the new James Bond adventure “No Time To Die”. Does one have to do with the other?

Rami Malek: No, I actually got the role of the Bond villain before the Oscars. I’ve known Barbara Broccoli, who has produced all of the 007 films since I appeared in the little film “Short Term 12” with Brie Larson a few years ago. She probably liked him a lot, so she wanted to meet me.

I knew that I would never play James Bond, but because she also produces plays, I was of course happy and excited to see what would become of it. We saw each other again later, because she also liked the series “Mr. Robot”. It’s always nice when people like her tell you that they want to work with you. But it is even better now, of course, to see that she is also a woman who stands by her word. Me in a Bond film – I would never have dreamed that.





As a 007 opponent Safin, you are following in some big footsteps. Did you take inspiration from any of your predecessors?

Malek: Sure, of course! As an actor, it’s quite normal for us to pick up one or the other trick from colleagues. So I went to see a couple of movies that I found the villains particularly intriguing. Above all Javier Bardem, I consider him one of the greatest actors not only of our time, but of history. As an adversary on “Skyfall,” he was extraordinary, and beyond 007, his role on “No Country For Old Men” was one of the most terrifying appearances I’ve ever seen. Anthony Hopkins in “The Silence of the Lambs” was also an inspiration.



Rami Malek plays the villain in the new James Bond film. © Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / dpa





First you play Freddie Mercury, now you play the Bond villain. Are you consciously looking for roles that exert a certain amount of pressure?

Malek: I’ve never looked at it that way. But maybe it’s true, maybe it drives me to perform well when expectations are high. In any case, I do not shy away from major challenges. As an actor, you don’t get opportunities like “Bohemian Rhapsody” or a Bond movie every day, so it would never have occurred to me to turn them down because of too high expectations. I only have this one life and in it the rare chance to be able to live my dream. So I can’t sell myself below value after all.

Made the impossible possible

Which of the two films was the bigger number for you?

Malek: Let’s put it this way: The role in “No Time To Die” was perhaps a little easier for me, simply because I had just mastered “Bohemian Rhapsody” and it increased my self-confidence a bit. Playing Freddie Mercury felt like making the impossible possible. But trying to bring down 007 was a big deal nonetheless. And the shooting was something very extraordinary. Just what was brought up visually and on the backdrops! The Live Aid concert in “Bohemian Rhapsody” was an incredibly impressive set, but Safin’s world in “No Time To Die” could easily rival it in terms of monumentality.





Do you remember the first “James Bond” movie you ever saw?

Malek: That must have been either “Dr. No” or “Goldfinger”. I think I saw all of the old films at home on the sofa with my dad and the rest of the family, but those two are still my all-time favorites. But I also vividly remember Daniel Craig’s first appearance in “Casino Royale”. How he jumps into that moving train and first of all straightens his cuffs – what a moment! You knew straight away that it was going to be a particularly cool number. To meet this icon at eye level now was of course great.









It’s important to stay the same

And your family is certainly hardly less enthusiastic, is it?

Malek: I think they’re all still a bit shocked by what has happened in my career over the past few years. For them, I’m still the little Rami from before. And basically I still am. At least it is really important to me to stay the same.









Even so, you’ve become a star. How does that feel?

Malek: What does that mean: a star? First of all, it’s just a very satisfying feeling and the gift of my life that I can fulfill my dream of acting. Of course, that also has a few consequences, for example you lose a little bit of privacy. It’s not always easy, but I’m learning to deal with it better and better. Because I don’t want to forego participating in life or visiting certain places just for fear that someone might recognize me, take a picture or overhear my conversations. But I can’t deny that nowadays I sometimes run a step faster in public and duck my head.

Since February 2019 this should be more necessary than ever. Is it still surreal to hear the words “Oscar winner” in the same breath as your name?

Malek: On the contrary, it’s very real (laughs). Because I remind myself every day that this happened to me, what it means for me and that this honor is not something that I can take for granted. Privileges like these should always be kept in mind as such. For that reason alone, the moment of being up there on the Oscar stage is forever burned into my memory.





Do you still remember what exactly you thought or felt at the time?

Malek: I remember meeting Leonardo DiCaprio the night before and asking him if he might have some advice for me. Just in case. He said I should be as prepared as possible, because up on stage it is almost inevitable that in the heat of the moment you will forget what you were going to say. And actually I felt prepared and completely overwhelmed at the same time. And it was incredibly difficult to keep my knees from shaking (laughs).

Rami Malek: Rami Malek should have got used to the glaring public light by now. After all, the Los Angeles-born son of Egyptian immigrants, who for years played supporting roles in series such as “Gilmore Girls” or “24” and in films such as “Nachts im Museum” or “The Master”, won the Emmy Award for the successful hacker in 2016 -Series “Mr. Robot”. At the beginning of 2019 the Golden Globe and the Oscar followed for his appearance as Freddie Mercury in the sensational hit “Bohemian Rhapsody”. But the 40-year-old doesn’t feel particularly comfortable as a celebrity. During interviews, he seems a bit tense, he doesn’t really like to talk about himself as a person or his relationship with colleague Lucy Boynton.



