Monday, October 4, 2021
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Goes Shopping With Mama Kris In The Supermarket

By Arjun Sethi
Kylie Jenner’s (24) everyday life can be SO normal! Keeping up with the Kardashians star just like everyone else has to go to the supermarket to do some shopping. The makeup mogulin, who announced just a few weeks ago that she is pregnant for the second time, has now been spotted doing the weekly shopping with her mother Kris Jenner, 65. On their shopping trip, the famous mother-daughter duo was out and about in a chic partner look.

On pictures that Daily Mail is available, you can see the Jenners strolling together through the aisles of a supermarket in Los Angeles. The ladies were dressed all in black and wore long, chic leather coats. Kris rounded off her look with designer sunglasses and casual sneakers while Kylie put on a pair of Chelsea boots and a black face mask. The 24-year-old’s growing baby ball was completely covered when she appeared, unlike at Fashion Week, where she even presented her bare baby bump on the red carpet.

The reality stars were accompanied by a camera team on their excursion – Apparently filming for her new series is already in full swing. It has been known since January that the Kardashian clan after the deposition of “Keeping up with the Kardashians”is now getting a new TV series.


