Monday, October 4, 2021
HomeNewsPooh! Billie Eilish bit off her own gel nail while eating
News

Pooh! Billie Eilish bit off her own gel nail while eating

By Arjun Sethi
0
116




Fans know Billie Eilish (19) not only for her wide clothes, but also for her super long fingernails. A few months ago the singer surprisingly posed in sexy lingerie for Vogue and also likes to stroll across the red carpets in super elegant robes, but nothing has changed about her always manicured gel nails. But it is precisely these that have now become her undoing. Severed a nail Billie now accidentally with your teeth!

on Instagram the 19-year-old posted a photo of the mishap. “I actually wanted to bite into my garlic bread, but bit my nail off instead”, the “Happier Than Ever” interpreter described the unfortunate situation. The blonde actually bit too heartily into the bread: In the photo she shared, the bitten off nail can be clearly seen.

Billie did not explain to her fans, however, whether she quickly took the piece of gel nail out of her mouth or realized too late that she was not eating garlic bread, but a nail. But since Billie is mostly known with super long claws, she will surely have found a remedy quickly and taken care of a new nail!




Billie Eilish’s nails
Billie Eilish in London, 2021
Billie Eilish at the Met Gala, 2021


Previous articleMarrakech view: Angelina Jolie has “Churchill” auctioned
Next articleJennifer Lawrence: With a baby bump to the women demo – people
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv