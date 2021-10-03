Pooh! Billie Eilish bit off her own gel nail while eating

Fans know Billie Eilish (19) not only for her wide clothes, but also for her super long fingernails. A few months ago the singer surprisingly posed in sexy lingerie for Vogue and also likes to stroll across the red carpets in super elegant robes, but nothing has changed about her always manicured gel nails. But it is precisely these that have now become her undoing. Severed a nail Billie now accidentally with your teeth!

on Instagram the 19-year-old posted a photo of the mishap. “I actually wanted to bite into my garlic bread, but bit my nail off instead”, the “Happier Than Ever” interpreter described the unfortunate situation. The blonde actually bit too heartily into the bread: In the photo she shared, the bitten off nail can be clearly seen.

Billie did not explain to her fans, however, whether she quickly took the piece of gel nail out of her mouth or realized too late that she was not eating garlic bread, but a nail. But since Billie is mostly known with super long claws, she will surely have found a remedy quickly and taken care of a new nail!









Billie Eilish’s nails

Billie Eilish in London, 2021

Billie Eilish at the Met Gala, 2021

