Jennifer Lawrence: Photos Show How Pretty She Looks Pregnant









Jennifer Lawrence was first spotted in public with a baby bump. Paparazzi photos show the lucky star.

31-year-old Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant. She is expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney. Now the actress has been spotted with her baby bump for the first time.

Due date not yet known As “Page Six” reports, Lawrence and her partner met through the actress’ best friend. They built a relationship over the summer of 2018 and then got engaged in February 2019. In October of the same year, the two said yes. The wedding guests invited included celebrities such as Adele, Kris Jenner, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Nicole Richie, Ashley Olsen and Cameron Diaz.

On September 8, 2021, a spokesman for the actress reportedly confirmed to Page Six that Lawrence was pregnant. It is not yet known in which month of pregnancy she is and when the baby will be born.

Now Jennifer Lawrence has been spotted in Manhattan in a floral overall and t-shirt. She is said to have met a friend for lunch. Several paparazzi photos show the mother-to-be’s sweet baby bump. Here you can see the photos of the pregnant Jennifer Lawrence. Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant !!! pic.twitter.com/sjQIOVPS20 — Jennifer Lawrence Updates (@JenniferUpdates) September 9, 2021



