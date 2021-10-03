Monday, October 4, 2021
Paris Jackson: Another wow appearance at Paris Fashion Week

By Vimal Kumar
03.10.2021 – 12:05

Daughter of Michael Jackson
Paris Jackson: Another wow appearance at Paris Fashion Week


Paris Jackson at Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: Peter White / Getty Images

Paris Jackson at Paris Fashion Week.

As the secret star of Paris Fashion Week, Paris Jackson stole the show from the models and another famous musician daughter in the front row.

Paris continues to enchant all of Paris: Paris Jackson (23) secured a front row seat at the presentation of Vivienne Westwood’s (80) new spring and summer collection 2022 at Paris Fashion Week. With her black, strapless dress that looked tailor-made to showcase her numerous tattoos on her upper body, she stole the show from the runway models.





Just like another prominent musician daughter. Because Mick Jagger’s (78) daughter Georgia May Jagger (29) had only two seats next to her. They both know the view from the catwalk very well. Only last January Jackson was one of the stars who walked the catwalk at Jean Paul Gaultier’s (69) farewell to haute couture at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. And Jagger has been modeling since 2008.


Before her wow appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Jackson had also visited the “Vogue” exhibition in France’s capital in a mixture of elegant and rock, as she posted on Instagram.


Vimal Kumar
