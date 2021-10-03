Pandora Papers: Questions and Answers

Most financial service providers reject all allegations and, upon request, stated that they would adhere to the legal requirements or that they would not be able to comment on customers due to legal provisions.

The Company All about offshore based in the Seychelles announced that they are not allowed to comment on their customers due to legal requirements.

The Panamanian law firm Alemán, Cordero, Galindo & Lee (Alcogal) is led by the former Panamanian Ambassador to the United States and two former Panamanian ministers. According to the Pandora Papers, the company has founded or managed mailbox companies for at least three Panamanian presidents, the President of Ecuador and the King of Jordan and, upon request, declared that it would comply with “all legal requirements”.

Alpha Consulting Limited, whose customers apparently included the Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, who was suspected of corruption, at least at times, announced that she was not allowed to say anything about individual customers. But keep to the law. Dos Santos left a request unanswered.

Asiaciti Trust declared that he would obey the law and carefully check his customers: “If a problem is discovered, we take the necessary steps (…) and notify the supervisory authorities.”

Commence Overseas Limited announced that they were not allowed to comment on possible or actual customers.









The Company Il Shin from Hong Kong vehemently denied allegations of helping clients avoid taxes.

The financial service provider Fidelity Corporate Services already had to pay a fine in the British Virgin Islands in 2015 for not keeping his records up to date and for not being very careful about checking his customers. Upon request, the company stated that it was not “the biggest or worst offender” then, as it is now.

SFM Corporate Services did not want to comment on his customers. However, through a lawyer, the Dubai company let it be known that there was nothing wrong with minimizing taxes.

Trident Trust Company – one of the largest tax haven service providers in the world – declared to adhere to the respective regulations in all countries in which the company operates and to cooperate with authorities. Trident Trust’s best-known customers include the incumbent Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso (who denies the allegation of any misconduct), the former Bahraini Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa, who died in 2020, and Jack Ma, one of the richest Chinese (who has the existence of a company based in the British Virgin Islands).

Also the Overseas Management Company, which is headquartered in Panama, says it cooperates with supervisory and law enforcement authorities. “We strive to exceed the standards and are proud of our work.”

CCS Trust Limited and the Cypriot law firm Demetrios A. Demetriades left inquiries unanswered. The companies CIL Trust International and Glenn D. Godfrey and Company, founded by an ex-attorney general from Belize, did not comment either.