Onlyfans now allows sex content – multimedia

The video sharing service Onlyfans is known for the sexually explicit content on its platform. An announced ban is not coming.

The Onlyfans platform is best known for the explicit photos and videos that can be shared on it. However, the company recently announced that from October it will no longer be allowed to share sex videos or sexually explicit content via only fans. The company cited the increasing pressure from banking and payment companies that cannot get used to the above-mentioned content as the reason.

According to the BBC, there was another reason behind the decision. The medium was given access to internal documents from Onlyfans, from which it emerged that the company was not taking rigorous action against illegal content on its platform. A violation of the platform’s terms of use – or even the law – is not enough to delete an account. According to internal documents, creators receive several warnings before a profile is actually blocked.

Illegal content

According to the BBC report, minors appear again and again in sexually explicit content on Onlyfans. In addition, a presenter from Onlyfans, who wants to remain anonymous, tells us that he has seen everything from animal crimes to videos in which a person has paid homeless people to film sex videos. The moderator also reports that he has been instructed to be more lenient with well-known accounts than with less well-known accounts.

However, Onlyfans states that this type of video is only a very small percentage of all content on the platform. In addition, the documents that have fallen into the hands of the BBC are not guidelines or manuals that a moderator must adhere to. On the contrary – all guidelines are strictly implemented and adhered to on the platform. In addition, you use modern moderation tools that are supported by both real people and in technological form.

Bad for sex work

Nevertheless, the platform had decided to no longer allow sex videos in the future. However, users should still have been allowed to post nude photos as long as they comply with the terms of use. However, the decision has brought some criticism to the company. Because the platform has long been considered a safe haven for sex workers. Now, surprisingly, there is a relenting.









Onlyfans announced that there would be no “porn ban” after all. According to the company, this is happening for two reasons: On the one hand, they stand “for inclusion” and want to offer all creative people a “home”, on the other hand, and probably more important, an agreement has been reached with the partners. Many banks in particular had rebelled against the pornographic content – the details of the agreement are now unknown. According to theverge.com, Onlyfans has more than two million creators and 130 million users. According to the company, the Creators made a total of five billion dollars on the platform.