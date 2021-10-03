New Hollywood attraction: a $ 480 million film museum

The first groundbreaking ceremony took place four years ago on behalf of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. A former luxury department store from 1939 was designed by the star architect Renzo Piano converted into a futuristic museum complex. The planned costs have meanwhile almost doubled – to around 480 million dollars. No wonder: the cylinder on the listed facade has been decorated with 350,000 pieces of gold leaf mosaic from Venice. Hollywood just.

And so last week the top league of the stars of this guild met on the west coast for the opening of the long-awaited “Museum of Motion Pictures”, or “Oscar Museum” for short.

Lady Gaga shone in strapless haute couture, Nicole Kidman in a gauzy floral dress, Sophia Loren with gold sequins. Even the Oscar winners Spike Lee, Tom Hanks, Cher, Warren Beatty, Halle Berry and “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao were among the many stars at the opening gala for the long overdue film museum, as the specialist magazine “Variety” writes.









The museum has it all to become a new crowd puller for the tourists who will soon be returning to Hollywood. It should not be overlooked that some of the stars themselves also reached deep into their pockets as sponsors for the realization. In any case, one of them turned out to be quite extensive Steven Spielberg-Gallery. There is also one Barbra StreisandBridge or a Netflix terrace. as well Sophia Loren, Tony Curtis or Rita Moreno are said to have paid a million dollars each to have their memorabilia considered. Otherwise, the Film Academy, which awards the Oscars, has a huge pool of more than 3,500 devotional items from film history: photos, posters, costumes, props.

The magical Ruby Slippers, for example, are on display Judy Garland in 1939 in her role as Dorothy Gale in “The Wizard of Oz”. Switzerland is also represented with some objects, the figures of HR Giger for «Alien».

The relics of film history are spread over 30,000 square meters, seven floors and a dome in the middle of the Los Angeles Museum Mile.

This is an important thing for the city, said Oscar winner Tom Hanks, who is a member of the board of directors, in the run-up to a press tour. Wonderful films are being made all over the world, but in a place like Los Angeles, created by the Oscar Academy, this museum really has to be “the Parthenon” of all film museums. In fact, it is the first film museum in Los Angeles and the largest of its kind in the United States.