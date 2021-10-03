Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged?

Lightning engagement with Megan?

Well, what is sparkling so suspiciously on the finger of actress Megan Fox (34)? When she recently returned to the hotel with boyfriend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly (30), the huge clunk on her left hand cannot be overlooked. Particularly suspicious: the ring is on the ring finger. Well, this space is actually reserved for an engagement ring, isn’t it? So does that mean Machine Gun Kelly might have got down on his knees in front of his beloved? You can get your own impression of the XXL jewelery in the video.

Megan Fox: “The intensity when we bond together is overwhelming”

If Megan and Richard Colson Baker, as Machine Gun Kelly’s real name is, actually made a promise to each other, marriage number two for the actress would come pretty quickly after the official separation of ex-husband and actor Brian Austin Green (47) last May . Fox filed for divorce just last November. The separation is not quite harmonious: Fox recently made violent allegations to her ex via Instagram.







Shortly thereafter, she showed herself again and again intimately with Machine Gun Kelly, until the two officially made their love in August with a couple photo. “Loving him is like falling in love with a tsunami or a forest fire. The intensity when we bond is overwhelming and the danger that it poses is so strong but also so beautiful that you have no other You have choice than to surrender with awe and gratitude, “said Fox, describing her love for Richard in an interview with” Nylon “. Is that enough to get engaged so soon after the relationship started? Perhaps the couple will soon reveal more details about the origin of the XXL clunk on Megan’s ring finger.