Matt Damon and Ben Affleck: More projects together

The friends got together again to work on the film ‘The Last Duel’ – in it they can not only be admired as the leading actor, but they also wrote the script together with Nicole Holofcener.

For the film ‘Good Will Hunting’ (1997), Damon and Affleck also took on the roles of screenwriters in addition to their acting roles – they even won the 1998 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. However, on ‘The Last Duel’ they had a much better understanding of how to write a script and understood the structure as opposed to the process of ‘Good Will Hunting’.









Matt told Entertainment Tonight, “I think the writing process for ‘Good Will Hunting’ was so inefficient. You know, we didn’t really get the structure so we wrote thousands of pages. We were wondering, ‘What about , when that happens?’ and then we just wrote different scenes. So we had all these different scenes and then we tried to put them together into what looked like a movie. ” He added, “But this time it’s a story about perspective. So, there are two knights and then there is Lady Marguerite. So Ben and I wrote the male perspective and Nicole Holofcener the female perspective. That’s kind of the architecture of the Films. ” Their long careers eventually helped them write the script. “And I think we just found that after 30 years of making films, we learned something about the structure and the process went a lot faster.”

Damon is now hoping for more joint projects: “I think we’ll write a lot more in the future because it wasn’t as time-consuming as we thought. It was actually a lot of fun.”