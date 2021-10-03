Marrakech view: Angelina Jolie has “Churchill” auctioned

Acting in Angelina Jolie and her family are around eight million euros richer overnight. At a “Christie’s” auction on Monday evening in London, a painting of the former British Prime Minister and World War II hero Winston Churchill that she had delivered turned out to be a box-office magnet. Instead of the original estimate of 1.5 to 2.5 million British pounds, the Marrakech view of “The Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque” was sold for a staggering seven million pounds, with a premium the buyer pays the equivalent of almost ten million euros.

Winston Churchill was a passionate hobby painter and is believed to have left behind more than 500 works, but he didn’t have time to swing a brush during World War II. With one exception: when he met the American President Franklin D. Roosevelt in Casablanca in January 1943 for a conference at which the unconditional surrender of Germany was decided as the war goal, the two of them simply hung on for another day and made a pilgrimage to Churchill’s favorite city of Marrakech . The magical evening light of the romantic desert metropolis had so charmed both politicians that Churchill decided to capture the scene for Roosevelt on canvas. The story of the painting with the title “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque” is in this case more exciting than the subject.

Was Churchill motivated by military success?

Churchill has painted a total of 45 pictures with Moroccan motifs since his drawing teacher Sir John Lavery sent him to the North African country in 1935 to study light and landscape there. But none of the other paintings is as important to Nick Orchard from the auction house “Christie’s” in London as what is now up for auction: “Perhaps Churchill was motivated by the advance of the Allied forces in one of the most beautiful countries on earth As far as personal meaning for the painter is concerned, it is certainly his best work. It is a sign of the importance of friendship between the two politicians. “









Roosevelt once gave the picture to his son Elliott, who apparently didn’t really appreciate it and had already delivered it to an art dealer in Nebraska in 1950. Other owners included film producer Norman G. Hickman, who produced the Churchill film “The Finest Hours” in 1964. Hickman’s descendants did not seem to have recognized the value of the painting and left it untouched for fifteen years until they finally sold it to the art dealer MS Rau.

That’s why Brad Pitt is a Churchill fan

“Christie’s” named the “Jolie family” in the catalog as the previous owner of the painting. Actress Angelina Jolie is said to have received the work as a gift from her then husband Brad Pitt. He in turn acquired the view of Marrakech in New Orleans in 2011 for the equivalent of just under 2.5 million euros, after having been a fan of Churchill’s art since his appearance in the world war drama “Inglourious Bastards” (2009). Pitt and Jolie have been divorced since September 2016, the marriage only lasted a good two years.

At the auction in London, two other pictures by Churchill were also sold surprisingly high: A view of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London was estimated at 300,000 pounds and fetched the equivalent of 1.2 million euros, another landscape from Marrakech was the hammer only at just under 2.2 million euros.

Incidentally, the hobby painter Churchill achieved top prices for his works before. In 2014, a painting of the goldfish tank on his Chartwell estate near Sotheby’s cost £ 1.8 million. The work came from the possession of his late daughter Mary Soames. And a still life from the 1930s with his favorite whiskey, Johnny Walker, came in at a good one million euros in 2020, even though the experts had seen the estimate at 280,000 euros.