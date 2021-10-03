Live like James Bond: These are Agent 007’s most beautiful luxury hotels

Drinking the martini “shaken, not stirred” is almost a guest requirement in these establishments: trivago has put together ten luxury hotels that served as locations for James Bond films – from Hamburg, where Pierce Brosnan in “Tomorrow Never Dies ”Stood in front of the camera, via Venice as the setting for“ Casino Royal ”to India, which Roger Moore made unsafe in“ Octopussy ”.

“Specter”: Gran Hotel Ciudad de Mexico / Mexico City

When entering the Gran Hotel Ciudad de Mexico in the Mexican capital Mexico City, guests are greeted by an imposing Tiffany glass roof construction and heavy chandeliers. The pompous ambience of the house is also reflected in the rooms with gold-framed mirrors and heavy upholstered furniture. In “Specter” Daniel Craig enjoys the time in the Gran Hotel Ciudad with a Mexican girl as Agent 007. Timothy Dalton had previously had a “license to kill” in this hotel in 1989.

“Skyfall”: Ciragan Palace Kempinski / Istanbul

The Ciragan Palace Kempinski is located on the European bank of the Bosphorus, right in the heart of Istanbul. A marble-paneled lobby furnished with bouquets of flowers welcomes the guests of the luxury hotel – and this sophisticated style can be found in the rooms and suites, which are elegantly furnished with fine walnut furniture. In addition to the shooting, the press conference for the start of shooting of the film “Skyfall” with Daniel Craig and “Miss Moneypenny” Naomie Harris took place here in April 2012.

“Casino Royal”: Grandhotel Pupp / Karlsbad

The historic Grandhotel Pupp in the old Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary dates back to 1701 and has retained the nobility and charm of a traditional grand hotel to this day. Huge chandeliers, wood paneling and antiques shape the character of the five-star hotel. In 2006 Daniel Craig went on the hunt for crooks here as James Bond in “Casino Royal”. The film shows, among other things, the reception hall in which 007 and “Bondgirl” Eva Green stayed, and the restaurant of the house.

“Casino Royal”: Belmond Hotel Cipriani / Venice

The 15th century Belmond Hotel Cipriani is located on the Giudecca – one of the islands of Venice. The 79 luxurious rooms are decorated in a classic Venetian style with antique furniture, heavy curtains and paintings. Stars like Tom Hanks, Uma Thurman and Jennifer Lopez have stayed here. In 2006, the Cipriani served as the backdrop for a scene in “Casino Royale” in which Daniel Craig and his female companion docked at the landing stage of the five-star hotel.

“Tomorrow never dies”: Hotel Atlantic Kempinski / Hamburg

The Hotel Atlantic is a true institution on the Hamburg Outer Alster. For more than 100 years it has welcomed its guests in the elegant charm of a grand hotel in the heart of the Hanseatic city. The luxurious rooms and suites are designed in four decor worlds and equipped with stylish chairs, soft carpets and precious upholstered furniture. In 1997, in “Tomorrow Never Dies” with Pierce Brosnan, the globe on the facade of the house was the focus of a daring climbing scene.









“Golden Eye”: The Langham London

The Langham London opened in 1865 and therefore looks back on a long tradition. Behind the imposing facade there are elegant rooms and suites that are furnished in a noble style. Large beds, precious carpets and heavy curtains define the atmosphere. Crowned heads and personalities such as Mark Twain and Oscar Wilde have already enjoyed the service of the luxury hotel. In 1995 the house was used as the backdrop for the James Bond film “Golden Eye” with Pierce Brosnan.

“Never say never”: British Colonial Hilton Nassau / Bahamas

The British Colonial Hilton Nassau hotel welcomes its guests directly on a private sandy beach. While the lobby and the restaurant are decorated with mosaics, murals and precious lamps in a colonial style, the rooms have been furnished in a more modern style. Subtle colors such as brown, beige and white as well as striking light elements determine the character of the rooms. In 1983 “Bondgirl” Barbara Carrera fell into the arms of Sean Connery in “Never Say Never” after a water-ski ride in the house’s pavilion bar.

“Octopussy”: Taj Lake Palace / Udaipur

Located in the middle of Lake Pichola, the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, India looks like it is floating on the surface of the water. The marble building houses 83 luxurious rooms and suites, the style of which is characterized by elaborate ornaments on the walls and in the furniture, as well as colorful murals. In “Octopussy” from 1983 with Roger Moore, the luxury hotel served as a shelter for the Bond girl.

“The spy who loved me”: Hotel Cala di Volpe / Sardinia

The equally romantic and luxurious Hotel Cala di Volpe is located directly by the sea on the island of Sardinia and has 124 rooms that are individually decorated with valuable and colorful Italian tiles and light-colored furniture. In addition to a berth for yachts, the five-star hotel also offers a modern spa and sports area. Roger Moore delivered hot car chases here in the 1977 film “The Spy Who Loved Me”. Among other things, the stylish piano bar of the house served as the filming location.

“The Man with the Golden Gun”: The Peninsula, Hong Kong

The Peninsula, Hong Kong is a very elegant city hotel on Victoria Harbor. A mix of oriental elegance and modern luxury shape the character of the house. In addition to the classy Felix restaurant, guests will find the hotel’s own shopping arcade, a modern spa center and a helicopter landing pad. The five-star hotel was the setting in the 1974 film “The Man with the Golden Gun”, in which Roger Moore played the Bond role for the second time.