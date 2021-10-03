Joan Collins Teases Kardashian Sisters: “Those Butts, Those Waists”

In her latest memoir, “My Unapologetic Diaries”, Joan Collins drives out the claws. Whether friends or enemies – the actress unabashedly pokes at everyone.

In the iconic series “The Denver Clan”, Joan Collins never minced her role as Alexis Colby. Even in real life, the actress doesn’t hold back with her opinion. In her new autobiography “My Unapologetic Diaries”, the 88-year-old hands out heavily against prominent colleagues. Among other things, the Kardashian sisters get their fat off, although Colby is “actually good friends with their mother Kris Jenner”.

“Kris Jenner, the mother, is a good friend of mine and I don’t mean to be rude to her children. But there was an awful amount of surgery going on and I talked about it with my friends, just as you probably talked about it. This one Butt, those tiny waists, “the star blasphemed Kim, Kourtney and Khloé.

Collins doesn’t like splashed lips either: “Those lips that people made look grotesque in my opinion – I’m sorry. And when people want to run around like that, I laugh at them.”

Joan Collins gossips about rivals



The 88-year-old shoots at numerous colleagues in the book, which will be published on October 14 and which the British Daily Mail has already seen. Her arch nemesis Linda Evans also got a passage dedicated: “How can you ignore someone who comes to the set with a band-aid on their eyelid. All the other actors then asked themselves, ‘What did she let herself be done?'” Writes Collins.

She also finds unflattering words for the acting legend Sophia Loren. Their pearly white teeth would look “fake”, “as if they were carved out of ivory.”

Collins has a lot to complain about not only when it comes to cosmetic surgery, but also when it comes to being overweight. The root of all evil for her: “We just eat too much. If I go to dinner and ask for a small portion, it’s not small. I then complain to the waiter and say: ‘That’s just too much!’ “

