Jennifer Lawrence: With a baby bump to the women demo – people

You are committed to an important cause – and one detail stands out in particular …

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence (31) and US comedian Amy Schumer (40) demonstrated together for women’s rights: On Saturday they went to a demo for abortion justice. Schumer shared a photo of the event on Instagram that made Lawrence fans in particular sit up and take notice.

Because: In the photo you can finally see that Lawrence already has a clear baby bump!





Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence shortly before their wedding in October 2019Photo: JD Images / REX



So far, photos of the “Hunger Games” star with a baby ball have been in short supply. But under her wide, black-and-white checkered outfit, it is now undoubtedly visible that her pregnancy is already advanced.

In early September it was announced that Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney, 37, would be parents. Lawrence has not yet spoken publicly about her pregnancy.













Amy Schumer with husband Chris Fisher 2018Photo: Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions



Regarding the Instagram photo that shows the two stars at the demo with posters, Schumer writes: “I have no uterus and she is pregnant, but we are out here!”

The comedy star is alluding to the fact that, even after an operation, she can no longer have children. Schumer is the mother of a two-year-old son who wanted a second child. But artificial inseminations were also unsuccessful.

Last month, the 40-year-old finally made public that she had her uterus and part of the appendix removed. Because of the abdominal disease Endometriosis she had decided to take this step.

Endometriosis is one of the most common abdominal diseases in women, with the lining of the uterus settling in the abdomen outside the uterus. This can lead to infertility.

Lawrence and Schumer have been good friends for years. And as they show on the demo: They not only support each other – but all women!