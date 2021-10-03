Monday, October 4, 2021
Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer: They demonstrate for more women’s rights

By Arjun Sethi
Amy Schumer (left) and Jennifer Lawrence have been good friends for many years.

© imago / Picturelux

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer demonstrated for women’s rights. Schumer published a picture with the pregnant Lawrence.

The two Hollywood colleagues and good friends Amy Schumer (40) and Jennifer Lawrence (31) took to the streets together for more women’s rights. On Saturday they participated in a rally for greater abortion justice. Schumer posted a photo of himself and the pregnant Lawrence with a baby bump on Instagram from the demonstration.




Schumer wrote: “I have no uterus and she is pregnant, but we are out here!” To do this, she used hashtags from organizing groups such as Women’s March or Planned Parenthood. The day before, Schumer announced their participation and wrote: “Everyone has the right to a safe and supported abortion, at any time and for any reason.”

Schumer can no longer have children

Schumer can no longer have children after an operation. Because of her endometriosis, both her uterus and appendix were removed. Lawrence, on the other hand, is currently expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney (35). So far, the actress has not yet commented publicly on her pregnancy. The two married in October 2019.

Arjun Sethi
