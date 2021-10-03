Sunday, October 3, 2021
Jennifer Aniston: She's looking for a man without celebrity status

By Arjun Sethi
Jennifer Aniston
She is looking for a man without celebrity status

Jennifer Aniston looks around - even outside of the Hollywood Hills.

© Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston hopes her next boyfriend doesn’t come from show business. In an interview she said: “That would be nice.”

Jennifer Aniston (52) is also looking for a potential dream man outside of the Hollywood Hills.

The actress spoke to People TV about whether she could imagine dating someone who isn’t famous. “Of course,” says Aniston. “Absolutely. I mean, something like that has already happened. That’s something I kind of hope for – that it doesn’t necessarily have to be someone from the industry. That would be nice.”




David Schwimmer dating rumors are “bizarre”

The dating rumors about a possible affair with her former co-star David Schwimmer (54) alias Ross Gellar from “Friends” had just been clearly rejected by Aniston: These would be “bizarre”, so Aniston, who calls Schwimmer her brother, was appalled . Nevertheless, she understands the fans: “It shows us how hopeful people are when it comes to fantasies and dreams that could come true.”

Aniston is certainly one of Hollywood’s most sought-after bachelors. The successful actress was married to film greats like Brad Pitt (57) or Justin Theroux (50) and with singer John Mayer (43). A man who doesn’t come from show business would actually be something new in her case.

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
