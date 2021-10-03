Jennifer Aniston: She’s looking for a man without celebrity status

Jennifer Aniston hopes her next boyfriend doesn’t come from show business. In an interview she said: “That would be nice.”

Jennifer Aniston (52) is also looking for a potential dream man outside of the Hollywood Hills.

The actress spoke to People TV about whether she could imagine dating someone who isn’t famous. “Of course,” says Aniston. “Absolutely. I mean, something like that has already happened. That’s something I kind of hope for – that it doesn’t necessarily have to be someone from the industry. That would be nice.”









David Schwimmer dating rumors are “bizarre”



The dating rumors about a possible affair with her former co-star David Schwimmer (54) alias Ross Gellar from “Friends” had just been clearly rejected by Aniston: These would be “bizarre”, so Aniston, who calls Schwimmer her brother, was appalled . Nevertheless, she understands the fans: “It shows us how hopeful people are when it comes to fantasies and dreams that could come true.”

Aniston is certainly one of Hollywood’s most sought-after bachelors. The successful actress was married to film greats like Brad Pitt (57) or Justin Theroux (50) and with singer John Mayer (43). A man who doesn’t come from show business would actually be something new in her case.

