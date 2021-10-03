Jennifer Aniston, Miley Cyrus & Co .: The normal jobs of the stars – people

Who doesn’t dream of walking the red carpet in a glamorous outfit? What many forget: some of the big Hollywood stars also started out very small.

One picked up groupies’ knickers, the other worked on porn sets to top up their bankroll. BILD shows celebrities’ craziest part-time jobs. They were SO gaga before they became famous.

George Clooney: Women’s shoe seller

In order to be able to pay his rent and his food, the “Sexiest Man Alive” earned money as a shoe seller. Not an easy job, according to George Clooney (60).

“Women are really scary when it comes to their feet!” Clooney said in an interview on the American show “Rock center“. He described his life as a shoe seller as “one of his worst job experiences”.





Amal and George Clooney at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. She matched the shoes with the dressPhoto: Getty Images



After all: his wife Amal (43) is one of the best-dressed women in the world and can safely do without Clooney’s shoe tips …

Jennifer Aniston: Bicycle Courier

Cycling through New York City? Sounds romantic, but it’s not. Jennifer Aniston (52) had to experience this first hand. In her early days in show business, she tried to keep her head above water with as many part-time jobs as possible.

One attempt: She was a bicycle courier in town for a day. “I don’t know how I survived the day,” Aniston said on the US talk show “The Tonight Show“.





Fit like a sneaker, but: Jennifer Aniston gave up maneuvering her bike and messenger bag through New York within a few hoursPhoto: dpa Picture Alliance



When she drove down Fifth Avenue with a bike AND a courier bag, she quickly realized that this was not a job for her.

In the end, she grabbed a taxi to deliver the rest of the things. They prefer cycling in a quiet area like Central Park, where there are “soft spots to land”.

Miley Cyrus: panty picker

The Disney star became famous at an early age and earned his own money, but as a little girl Miley was still in the shadow of her father: Billy Ray Cyrus (60) is a successful American singer and actor.

As the daughter of the country star, Miley (28) used to improve her pocket money by cleaning up the stage after her father’s performances. In other words: She picked up all the panties and bras of his groupies.





Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus have often been on stage together. You no longer have to pick up his fan panties Photo: picture alliance / Photoshot



“When I found really big knickers, I would say to my father, ‘Dad! I found your biggest fan! ‘”, Miley said in an interview with the”Sunday Times“Laughing.

By the way, there was ten dollars per piece of lingerie. Unfortunately, she didn’t want to reveal how much she earned per evening.

Megan Fox: Banana Mascot

Today she is considered one of the hottest women in Hollywood. But before Meghan Fox (35) became famous, her appearance caused a lot of laughter: Because: She distributed flyers in a banana costume on the street.

Why? She was promoting a smoothie shop.













Megan Fox in September 2021 at the “Video Music Awards” in New York. Fortunately, today there is no longer a large banana costume to hide your sexy curvesPhoto: Agency People Image



“I worked in a Tropical Smoothie Café in Florida when I was 15. I had to go out on the street in a huge banana costume and dance to try to attract customers, “she said.”Bang Media“. And further: “The costume only had one big hole so that everyone could see my face.”

This caused ridicule among her friends: “My friends always drove past me in their car and shouted obscene things”. BUT: He who laughs last is known to laugh best. Today none of her friends make fun of her looks.

Taylor Swift: exterminator





Taylor Swift grew up on a farm in Pennsylvania. All family members had to lend a hand therePhoto: AP



In her songs, she openly sings about past relationships or wrong partners. As a child, Taylor Swift (31) even used tools against pesky pests. She regularly helped out in a Christmas tree plant and cleared the trees of bugs and other vermin.

She had to do a lot of dirty work on the farm. “We all had jobs. It was mine to pick unwanted insects from the trees and collect them so that the beetles don’t crawl into people’s homes, ”Swift told Vogue.

Chris Hemsworth: Breast Pump Cleaner

Bizarre but true: During a game in the “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon“Revealed Chris Hemsworth, 38, that his first job was cleaning breast pumps. Please what? Yes! The “Thor” star worked for a pharmacy that rented out the pumps.

His job: when the pumps came back, he had to clean them and repair the broken ones.





The muscle man used to scrub milk residues from breast pumps with a toothbrush and put them back togetherPhoto: picture alliance / AP Images



“Then when the machines came back I had a toothbrush and a spray and wipe …” Hemsworth explained on the show.

Jon Hamm: Stylist for Porn Actors

Do porn performers need clothes? Not really. Still, there is a stylist in every porn movie. “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm (50) did this exotic job before he could afford a stylist himself.

In an interview with “Esquire” he revealed: “A friend offered me her job. She said she took care of the clothes on sets’ “. Sounds unspectacular at first. His girlfriend continued: “I can’t do this. My soul is ruining it ”.





Jon Hamm became known as Don Draper in “Mad Men”. He used to dress porn actors, today star designer Tom Ford dresses HIMPhoto: Getty Images for TOM FORD: AUTUMN / WINTER 2020 RUNWAY SHOW



“I just thought, ‘Destructive to the soul? That sounds great. I’ll do it, ”says Hamm. When he heard the details of the job, he was taken aback – and agreed anyway. Then EVERYONE ignored him on set.

The days of not being seen are obviously over for ALL of these celebs. Today they tend to complain about too much flash lightning …